Sebabatso Initiative promoting youth entrepreneurs 

Moroke Sekoboto

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has underscored the importance of youth leadership in driving economic growth and social development through the Sebabatso Initiative.

The Initiative aims to address youth unemployment by supporting business enterprises of young people.

The premier spoke during the opening of the second edition of Sebabatso Initiative conference currently underway at the ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre.

The conference began on Monday concludes tomorrow. It features skills building workshops and discussions on shaping the future of Lesotho.

The Initiative seeks to foster the growth of youth-led businesses in sectors like agriculture, arts, science, technology, and tourism. It promotes entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic transformation.

Mr Matekane said he had witnessed the youth’s passion, innovation, and determination firsthand through the first edition of the Initiative last year.

“Sebabatso was born out of a promise made on 11 August 2023 during International Youth Day. On that day, I had the privilege of engaging with our vibrant Basotho youth entrepreneurs.

“With support from our development partners, primarily the United Nations, the government organised the first Sebabatso conference in October 2023. Those who attended saw the creativity of the Basotho youth through their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial mindsets.”

Sebabatso had since grown rapidly, surpassing expectations, he said.

“The number of youth participants has increased significantly. Last year, about 600 youth submitted proposals, and this year, the number has surged to 3,000. The number of youths selected for bootcamps has also doubled from 150 to 300.”

He added that Sebabatso youth had been exposed to various initiatives at national, regional, and international levels.

“Ten youth accompanied my delegation to the Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Nairobi last December; six participated in the BRICS Summit business competition in South Africa, where two Basotho took first and second places. Additionally, 10 youth attended business seminars in China, and another group competed in digital marketing and industrial robotics competitions there.”

He said one youth had been selected among 40 from across Africa to participate in a FinTech Hackathon in Nigeria, while another Sebabatso participant will travel to Rwanda in November to showcase his innovations.

Mr Matekane said the 2023 Sebabatso cohort had seen remarkable growth in their businesses, creating employment for fellow youth and contributing to addressing the high youth unemployment in the country.

“Some have expanded their businesses through support from other partners or through linkages with initiatives like CAFI. You’ve heard their testimonies about the growth and progress made,” he said.

The initiative has been bolstered by support from various development partners and countries, including the Embassy of China, the BRICS Youth Summit in South Africa, the Youth Connekt Africa initiative in Rwanda, Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL), and the United Nations.

Mr Matekane proudly announced that, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a comprehensive project document for Sebabatso had been developed.

“It outlines our objectives, strategies, communication and advocacy plans, and a partnership strategy to ensure the program’s sustainability,” he said.

“Basotho youth have left lasting impressions everywhere they go. I envision a future where these young entrepreneurs will provide employment opportunities for others, reducing youth unemployment in our country.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments, stressing that empowering youth through entrepreneurship was key to driving economic development.

“Entrepreneurship creates jobs, boosts our GDP, and inspires others to follow suit. Youth must remain hungry and determined to achieve success,” she said.

LNDC’s Manager of Investment and Trade Promotion, Puseletso Makhakhe said her organization was striving to promote inclusive economic growth through impact investing.

“We have walked this journey with Sebabatso, the Ministry of Gender, Youth and Social Development, and UNDP. We are committed to helping our youth commercialize their brilliant ideas,” Makhakhe said, restating the LNDC’s pledge of M1 million last year to support youth business ventures under the Sebabatso Initiative.