Scott ritual murder judgement deferred

Mohalenyane Phakela

Scores of people who thronged the High Court in anticipation of the delivery of the verdict in the double ritual murder trial of Lehlohonolo Scott and his mother were left disappointment when Justice Teboho Moiloa announced that he had not finished writing the judgement.

Justice Moiloa deferred judgement to 23 March 2020. The judge told the courtroom that he was still busy summarising the evidence presented before court regarding the matter.

Scott and his mother, ‘Malehlohonolo, are accused of conniving to murder fellow Koalabata residents, Moholobela Seetsa (13) and Kamohelo Mohata (22) in January and June 2012 respectively.

Scott is also accused of unlawful escape from Maseru Central Prison on 14 October, 2012 while awaiting trial.

After almost two years on the run, Scott was arrested in Durban, South Africa on 6 April 2014 and lost his fight against extradition in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on 5 May, 2015.

He was extradited to Lesotho on 21 October 2015, where he awaits finalisation of his trials in custody.

For her part, ’MaScott was released on stringent bail conditions in August 2013.

Justice Moiloa first reserved judgement on 29 October 2019 and promised to deliver it yesterday. He however, failed to do so as he was still writing the judgement.

“This matter has a lot of evidence which I need to summarize and my intention is that when I give my verdict on 23 March 2020, I should be able to provide a written judgement so affected parties can get copies,” Justice Moiloa said.

“I have to postpone to finalise the written reasons for judgement and I apologise for not being able to deliver the verdict today,” said Justice Moiloa.