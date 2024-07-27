RSL and ETL launch e-payment solution 

Letsatsi Selikoe

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho Sasai (ETL Sasai), has partnered with the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) to launch a groundbreaking e-payment solution, aimed at transforming the way taxpayers pay their taxes in the country.

The new system, which marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey, is designed to make tax payment processes easier, faster, and more efficient.

According to Acting General Manager Sasai Econet Financial Services (SEFS), Lehlonoholo Matee, this collaboration with RSL is a crucial step towards ensuring that no taxpayer is left behind in this digital revolution.

“We are committed to making it easy for everyone to pay their taxes without having to deal with paper money,” Adv Matee said.

“Our e-payment solution is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, allowing taxpayers to make payments from the comfort of their own homes or on-the-go.”

The new system offers a range of benefits, including reduced queues, minimized errors, and increased security. Taxpayers will no longer have to worry about lost or misplaced receipts, as digital records will be stored securely and easily accessible, he added.

The RSL’s Manager: Cashiering Services, Tota Moiloa, said the e-payment solution was developed as a major step towards Lesotho’s digital transformation goals, which aim to improve the country’s competitiveness, increase efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens.

“Technology has had a significant impact on our country, with social media platforms leading the way. We believe that it’s wise to use technology to improve things that will benefit our economy….”

For her part, RSL Commissioner General, Mathabo Mokoko, praised the partnership between RSL and ETL Sasai, saying it would have a significant impact on the country’s tax collection process.

“We are thrilled to be working together with ETL Sasai to bring this innovative solution to our taxpayers. Our goal is to make tax payment a seamless experience that saves time and reduces hassle for our citizens.”

She also said their collaboration with ETL to integrate Ecocash into their E-payment system was a testament to their commitment to innovation and convenience.

“This initiative is designed to simplify the tax payment process, making it more accessible and user-friendly for our clients. By leveraging mobile technology, we are not only keeping pace with global trends but also ensuring that our services are more inclusive, reaching even those in the most remote areas of our country,” Adv Mokoko said.

The event was attended by business leaders and representatives from various organisations, all of whom expressed excitement and enthusiasm for this innovative solution, as the country continues to move forward in its digital transformation journey.