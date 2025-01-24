Row over lucrative airport refurbishment project intensifies 

—as Civil Aviation department says it is unaware of project.

—while PS fails to explain why Minister Moteane’s “former” company was awarded tender

Mohloai Mpesi / Moroke Sekoboto

PRINCIPAL Secretary of Public Works and Transport, Tšepang Koele, has been ordered to re–appear before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next week.

This after she failed to explain how a portion of the lucrative M184 million Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport refurbishment tender was awarded to the “former” company of his political boss, Minister Matjato Moteane.

The minister’s “former” company - Khatleli Tomane Architects - was part of a joint venture awarded the refurbishment tender.

Ms Koele and her tender evaluation team, who appeared before the PAC this week, failed to tell the committee about the evaluation criteria they used when awarding the tender.

They have hence been summoned to appear before the committee again next week to explain themselves.

To buttress the absolute chaos over the project, it has also emerged that the Department of Civil Aviation, which falls under the public works ministry, and must supervise all refurbishment projects at the airport, to ensure they meet the required international air traffic standards, is not even aware of the current work at the airport.

PS Koele and his team were unable to explain how Khatleli Tomane Architects, of which Minister Moteane is a “former” shareholder, was awarded a portion of the lucrative tender. Mr Moteane claims he sold his shares when he entered politics. But PAC members seem to see that claim as a “ruse”.

The M184 contract was awarded to a joint venture of LSP Construction as the main contractor, MPAMOT as the project manager, Khatleli Tomane Architects as the architect, and Mothapo Consulting (PTY) LTD as the electrical and mechanical engineers.

One of the tender panel evaluation members, Tebello Ncheke, said they had awarded the contract to the consortium involving Minister Moteane because his name was not mentioned in the tender documents. Hence, they didn’t deem it a conflict of interest.

“We didn’t consider Mohokare Joint Venture because its key owner was working for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. As for Khatleli Tomane Architects, we considered it because its scores were high; the tender documents didn’t have the name Moteane,” Ms Ncheke said.

PAC chairperson, Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, said the ministry was disrespecting the PAC as its officials were not telling the truth.

“We cannot have officials who are unable to provide satisfactory answers to the committee’s inquiry on why they awarded a tender to a company that is linked to the Minister of Public Works and Transport. What criteria did you use? Can’t you see that this is a conflict of interest?” Ms Lemphane-Letsie said.

Chair of chairs, Mokhothu Makhalanyane, accused the officials of not following the law. He said it was clear the evaluation team failed to follow procedures as they could not justify how they selected a consortium involving the minister.

“The evaluation team didn’t comply with procurement laws, and I think they lack credibility to award this tender,” Mr Makhalanyane said.

Ms Koele was also quizzed about why the ministry had postponed an audit of the airport by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which oversees international cooperation on regulations, standards, and procedures governing civil aviation.

“The last safety and security audit by ICAO was in 2007. The next one was supposed to be in 2019, but the ministry asked for a postponement. Last year ICAO asked for another audit that was supposed to take place this year between August and September, but the ministry wants it to be postponed to 2027?” Ms Lemphane-Letsie questioned.

Acting Director of the Department of Civil Aviation in the ministry, Mphonyane Moloi, said they had sought the postponements because the airport was not in the right condition and the country would fail the audit.

But to buttress the chaos surrounding the project, he also explained that his Civil Aviation department was not even aware of the renovations. It could thus not confirm if they met the required ICAO standards. Mr Moloi said this was because the project’s decisions were being made at a “higher level” and his department was not involved.

The perplexing answer incensed the PAC.

Ms Koele explained to the committee how the airport had been neglected since 2007 and why it was in a state of dilapidation with the terminal building leaking and animals getting onto the tarmac because of holes in its fencing.

Navigation equipment was also in a poor condition with South Africa having to help with aircraft control duties for planes landing in Lesotho.

But it was Mr Moloi’s revelation that his civil aviation department is not even aware of the refurbishment project that dumbfounded PAC members.

They visited the airport last week to query why M7 million had been spent on what they see as “frivolous” activities with another payment of M3 million being prepared for the contractors.

The Civil Aviation department is responsible for regulating air safety and security and ensuring compliance as per the Civil Aviation Act 2008. It must also ensure compliance with all ICAO standards.

Mr Moloi, who has worked at Civil Aviation since 2003, said he was not informed when the renovations began despite that his department is supposed to ensure compliance.

“Whenever there is an activity, either big or small, at the airport, it needs our attention because our work is to ensure that it has been done according to the needed (ICAO) specifications……” Mr Moloi told the PAC.

Because his office was unaware of the renovations, it could thus not play its oversight role.

Ms Lemphane-Letsie took umbrage with this and questioned Mr Moloi’s own professional aptitude.

PS Koele raised her hand to intervene, but Ms Lemphane-Letsie barred her from speaking before summoning both Ms Koele and Mr Moloi to reappear before the committee next week.

The show before the PAC seems to buttress the main problem hampering development in Lesotho – public servants see large infrastructure projects as their cash cows. When MPs visited the airport last week, they heard that the project costs had already escalated from M50 million to M184 million before any real work has begun.

Main contractor, LSP Construction, came under fire for allegedly deliberately delaying projects to “milk” the state.

ICAO initially wanted to close the airport in 2020 due to successive governments’ failure to address concerns it raised in its last audit of the airport facilities. However, the government had managed to secure a postponement of the audit, promising to make repairs that would meet the required international standards. Nonetheless, that has not been the case, hence the 2027 sought postponement.