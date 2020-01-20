Riley happy with progress after album release

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THREE years into his musical journey, rapper Riley Makhobalo says he is finally making progress as evidenced with the recent release of his album Tsoelopele.

Loosely translated mean development, Tsoelopele was released on 23 December 2019 and features artistes like SkebzD, Ltweety, Jennie Kay, G flaggz, Molly and Eska pound.

It was produced and mastered by Deezyland Johnson, Krazy Beats Maphola and Elliot GOG.

With seven tracks, Riley said he worked on the album over a few years as he juggled between music, work and fatherhood.

He said his followers should expect more good sounds from him now that his first album is out.

“I titled this project Tsoelopele because after three years in the music industry, it was only this year when I started seeing progress in my music,” Riley said.

Last year was particularly rewarding for Riley because he started getting paying gigs and says he is positive that it will be smooth sailing going forward.

The tracks on the album are When I was, Wena, Moo ngoaneng, Matter of time, Mama, Double it and Ho betere.

He said the album is currently available on online platforms such as Ymetunes, iTunes and Spotify.

Born Relebohile Makhobalo, the artiste was born and bred in Motimposo in Maseru 27 years ago.

Although he grew up loving music, he never thought he would one day become an artiste.

However, he started taking part in rap contests at the age of 15 thereby honing his skills.

In 2014, Riley set up a back-room studio with one of his friends only identified as Blancat. This is where his debut single Sugar featuring another young artiste Chilly B.

“Although the quality wasn’t too good, we managed to get work done and I am grateful that we made that big step because from there, I started meeting big people in the industry who mentored and guided me to where I am today,” he said.

He later met rapper SkebzD, who played a huge role in influencing his career along with Deezyland Johnson, who is now his producer.