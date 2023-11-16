RFP must unity to foster progress -Lesenya

Moroke Sekoboto

NEWLY appointed Revolution for Prosperity interim chief executive officer, Ts’eliso Lesenya, has emphasised the importance of conflict management and peaceful resolution of disputes within Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s party.

Mr Lesenya says as a newly born baby, the RFP had been forced to sprint without first learning how to crawl. This was because it had grown very rapidly as it assumed power in October 2022, just six months after its formation in March 2022.

That lightning speed at which the RFP had been formed and grown to win elections had led to its failure to consolidate grassroots support, hence it became prone to internal squabbles.

Speaking to Lesotho Times this week, soon after his appointment to the coveted post, albeit on an interim basis, Mr Lesenya said the RFP was now working towards reconciliation and unity.

Mr Lesenya said they were embarking on an exercise to empower RFP structures from the branch level to senior party structures as well as engaging in team and capacity building.

The post of CEO was left vacant after, Kanono Ramashamole, who was appointed early this year, moved to the Ministry of Information, Communication, Science, Technology and Innovation under Minister Nthati Moorosi as principal secretary. The office of RFP CEO is the administrative arm of the office of the party’s secretary-general, in this instance Ms Moorosi.

Mr Lesenya admits that for RFP to find its footing, the party should place focus on breathing life into its grassroots structures.

“There are challenges in the party that need us to empower structures from grassroots level. We have to develop good relations with different sectors of society including churches, civil society organisations, businesses, and political parties that have the same vision as us, both in the country and abroad,” Mr Lesenya says.

“We need to mobilise resources, capacitate our members in the structures, manage the conflicts and understand the root course of those conflicts as group theory dictates. We have to exercise conflict management.”

Mr Lesenya added: “We are prioritising reconciliation and unity diversification in party administration, we don’t need anarchy. We are focusing on monitoring mechanisms and team building to minimise conflicts.”

Mr Lesenya said the RFP-led government which comprises RFP, BAP, AD, MEC, LCD, HOPE-Mphatlalatsane and LPC-Baena, aspires to “have a high impact on Lesotho’s economic activity both domestically and abroad”.

He said they have started working towards that by engaging in infrastructure development, adding that RFP wants to start investment projects and to create a conducive environment that enables tourism to thrive.

“We have to lay down an investor friendly foundation by combating crime through equipping police with resources like uniforms and vehicles that enables them to work effectively and efficiently,” Mr Lesenya said.

“We want projects that empower and sustain youths and create jobs and other people. We have to empower youths, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups. We need to promote young talent, prioritise entrepreneurship, and engage with the private sector for job creation.”

Me Lesenya holds a Master of Arts, International Relations and Democratic Politics degree, he acquired courtesy of a Chevening Scholarship, from the University of Westminster in the UK where he graduated with a merit. He also has a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science (specialising in International Relations) from the University of Free State, Bloemfontein, as well as a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in International Relations and History from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

Mr Lesenya believes that he is what the RFP needs, to help stabilise the party.

He is a former Basotho National Party (BNP) youth league president who served from 2011-2025. He also occupied the post of BNP administrative secretary between 2015 and 2017. He is the former Butha Buthe administration manager 2010-2011 and acted as Butha Buthe District Council secretary from 2011 to 2015, from which he later resigned to contest general elections in the Maliepetsana constituency under the BNP banner but lost to the main opposition (Democratic Congress) DC.

He was then appointed principal secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Public Service from 2017-2020, then later worked in a similar capacity at the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, from July to August 2020, both under minister Thesele ‘Maseribane, who was also the BNP leader at the time.

“I am a student of International Relations and Democratic Politics, with a career spanning over 15 years in senior leadership positions within the Lesotho government and its political landscape. I bring with me a diverse set of proven skills: experience in transforming governance in local government, financial management practices, and forming strategic relationships with local and international organizations (World Bank and, Commonwealth, African Union, European Union, United Nations Development Programme),” Mr Lesenya said.

“I also have a proven track record in research and project management…. This includes having a deep understanding of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), AU and IO protocols through academic and work experience.

“My passion for the African continent is undeniable and I am constantly seeking opportunities to be a part player and contributor to transformational change and reforms that benefit its people.”

“We need to engage with our economic and development partners and exchange practices with other states. Our foreign missions have to play their part in economic diplomacy… In 2024 we are celebrating a bicentennial anniversary and we have to develop foreign policy outlook for the next 200 years.”