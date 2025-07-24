RFP MP charged with fraud 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THABA Moea Member of Parliament (MP), Lejone Puseletso, of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, has appeared before the Maseru Magistrates’ Court facing seven counts of fraud involving M380 000.

He is accused of fraudulently selling two plots of land to seven different individuals.

In the first case, Puseletso appeared before Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika and Crown Prosecutor Tsietsi Hlaele, where he was formally charged with five counts of fraud for allegedly selling the same piece of land in Ha Makhoathi, Maseru, to five people.

According to the charge sheet, “In March 2024, at or near Ha Makhoathi in the district of Maseru, the said accused did unlawfully and with intent to defraud misrepresent to Lebohang Shale that he owned a piece of land at Ha Makhoathi and possessed relevant documents (Form C) pertaining to that land, and sold it for an amount of M75 000.

“As a result of that misrepresentation, Lebohang Shale paid M75 000 for the said land. However, the accused, at the time of the sale, well knew that the land did not belong to him, thereby committing the crime of fraud or alternatively attempted fraud.”

In the remaining four counts, Puseletso is accused of defrauding Mamohau Rosalia Ntlatlapo of M45 000, Lijeng Rapoli of M25 000, Mamoeti Sello of M45 000, and Julius Mashale of M50 000 by selling them the same plot.

His lawyer, Advocate Masekantsi Tšoeu, applied for bail, arguing that the accused is a sitting MP who must fulfill his legislative duties.

“Your Honour, I humbly request that the accused be released on bail. As a Member of Parliament, he serves the people who elected him, and his duties require his presence in parliament to make laws that benefit his constituents,” Adv Tšoeu said.

She also outlined Puseletso’s personal circumstances, saying he is a family man with two children, one of whom is a student at Lerotholi Polytechnic.

He also takes care of his 110-year-old sick mother and a disabled sibling and he suffers from a medical condition requiring regular attention.

Crown Prosecutor Hlaele did not oppose the bail application.

Magistrate Letsika granted Puseletso M3000 bail and set surety at M30 000. He also warned the accused not to interfere with witnesses or police investigations and to attend all remands until the trial concludes.

In the second case, Puseletso appeared before Magistrate Mohlomi Qhomane and Crown Prosecutor Mamotloheloa Rabale.

He is accused of selling another piece of land in Khubelu, Maseru, to both Dingaan Mokonyana and the Light of Life International Ministries, defrauding them M140 000.

He was again granted bail of M3000 with surety of M20 000.

Puseletso is expected to return to court on 5 August 2025.