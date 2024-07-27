RFP MP blasts Matekane over “poor leadership” 

…describes PM as “incompetent”

…attack signals PM’s struggle to hold his party together

Mohloai Mpesi

THE ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Peka constituency legislator, Mohopoli Monokoane, has launched a broadside at Prime Minister Sam Matekane, accusing him of ineptitude and poor leadership in both the government and at party level.

Mr Monokoane’s diatribe is yet another poignant signal of the difficulties Mr Matekane face in holding his fractious party together. In the no holds barred attack, Mr Monokoane accuses the Prime Minister of failing to create the jobs he promised Basotho and of a general failure to lead effectively.

Mr Monokoane, a successful businessman, accused the RFP leader of focusing on issues that were not of interest to ordinary Basotho and of neglecting “urgent public needs”.

Mr Matekane was therefore undermining his promises to the electorate during the 2022 election campaign that catapulted him to the country’s premiership.

In a scathing letter seen by the Lesotho Times, dated July 21 2024, and addressed to Mr Matekane, Mr Monokoane outlined the RFP leader’s “ineptitude” in dealing with national issues and party conflicts.

In the letter, Mr Monokoane accused the RFP leadership of dictatorial tendencies and of “discriminating against RFP legislators”.

He has since exited the RFP MPs’ WhatsApp group after complaining his long standing grievances over various issues in the party had not been resolved.

Mr Monokoane exited the group a week ago.

His major gripe with Mr Matekane’s seven-party coalition administration, the Peka MP said, was that it was failing to create jobs, by reopening closed textile factories as per election promises. It was also failing to create market access to Basotho’s products.

Instead, opportunities were being created for a select circle of people “close to the leader of the party”, Mr Monokoane charged.

While it is not clear if Mr Monokoane will eventually desert the RFP, the ruling party has lost three MPs in the last year alone, whittling down its numbers from the fifty-seven seats it emerged with from the 2022 polls to fifty-four.

The first to be chucked out of the party for falling out with the RFP leadership, was Matlakeng lawmaker, Mahali Phamotse, who went on to form her own party, United Africans Transformation (UAT) in November 2023.

Then in May this year, two legislators, Lephoi Makara and Rethabile Letlailana of Malimong and Lithoteng constituencies respectively, jumped the RFP ship to join official opposition leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu’s Democratic Congress (DC). They crossed the floor in the National Assembly.

The duo’s departure from the RFP came after their long-drawn-out conflict with the party’s leadership.

They, like Mr Monokoane, cited incompetent leadership and disinterest in advancing the interests of the electorate.

Mr Monokoane, the latest to fall out with the RFP leadership, said many promises in their party’s manifesto had not been fulfilled, which he said tainted Mr Matekane’s image.

“I write this letter because I have long complained in relation to the administration of the party. I tried many times to fix unsavoury situations, trying to make the leadership of the party, aware of their bias, discrimination and dictatorial tendencies,” Mr Monokoane said.

“The state of the RFP creates an uncomfortable environment and breeds instability within the party. I am disheartened by the way we choose to only focus on issues which are not for the benefit of the public.”

He added that several promises contained in the RFP manifesto had not been fulfilled, such as “handsomely and consistently” subsidizing Basotho farmers with fertilisers and agricultural inputs to revive agriculture.

“Many points in the manifesto of the party have not been implemented. The promised subsidy of Basotho on fertiliser and agricultural inputs, to restore their confidence in agriculture and ensuring that agricultural products get market access, as promised, have not been implemented until now,” Mr Monokoane said.

“This situation does not only discourage RFP members but even those who voted in the party’s favour, in the hope that they would see change based on the promises they were fed.”

He said the RFP’s national executive committee (NEC) was biased towards its MPs, working secretly with some while shunning others.

“The NEC does not work well with RFP Members of Parliament. Most of the time, things are clandestinely done with a few members close to the leader and members of the committees,” he said.

“That has birthed doubts because decisions that are made, are not in the best interests of the public that we represent.

“Since the 2022 elections, we have lost three members of parliament who deserted to the opposition, including the other who established her own political party.”

The RFP leader and his government, had also failed dismally to implement promised policies, instead going about their business while Basotho waited patiently for implementation.

“This government does not breath life into plans that serve the interests of the nation, but only those that benefit fewer parts of the nation, and a group of RFP members who are close to the simmering pots,” he said.

“Some RFP MPs are listened to more than others, a sign of biasness. Something which does not have to happen because we represent different constituencies, and this divides the party.

“To date, the government has not made any full-proof plans to create jobs, especially after many factories were closed, resulting in massive job losses. This situation taints the integrity of the leader, especially when he promised to create jobs.”

He added that the PM had failed to discipline three security chiefs, former Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, former National Security Services (NSS) Director General Pheello Ralekoane, as well as the army commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, for their infamous speech on the 16th of October 2023.

The trio had directed the opposition in parliament, while addressing a press conference on that day, to abort their plot to unseat Mr Matekane via a no-confidence vote in parliament, but to instead return to the legislature to work on passing national reforms.

As if that was not enough, Mr Monokoane blasted Mr Matekane’s government for attempting to sabotage the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s move from the premier’s MGC Park to an alternative office space in Maseru West. He described the attempt as “act that undermines Lesotho’s democracy”.

“The Prime Minister failed to discipline infamous utterances of the chiefs of security agencies, especially the commander of the army. These utterances undermine democracy.

“Lately, these security agencies are not ashamed of occupying the IEC premises by force. This is a clear indication of a dictatorial government that undermines democracy.”

Attempts over two days to solicit comment from the RFP NEC drew a blank as those mandated to speak to the media could not be reached. The RFP CEO’s mobile number also went unanswered.

Meanwhile, a few days before writing to the RFP leader, Mr Monokoane had accused Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema, of using security agencies to intimidate him.

Mr Lephema, who is the RFP’s Teyateyaneng MP, has been blamed for causing divisions within the party, allegedly canvassing constituency committees to help him recruit people for jobs at the Department of Home Affairs while bypassing fellow MPs.

Mr Monokoane has particularly been vocal about Mr Lephema’s alleged intentions to overthrow Premier Matekane, claiming that Mr Lephema was targeting him and other RFP legislators as he pushed to achieve his ambitions.

Recently, Mr Monokoane released a voice clip warning Mr Matekane about Mr Lephema’s ambition to become the next Prime Minister.

According to Mr Monokoane, the RFP NEC wanted to “instil fear in its MPs to control them”.

On Thursday last week when Mr Monokoane exited the WhatsApp group of RFP legislators, he stated that his attempts to foster unity in the party had failed.

“I tried to forge a way for us to build peace, but it seems like a difficult thing. Stay well, ho ea ka makhoro ha se ho lahlana. Goodbye (loosely translated ‘till we meet again’),” his message read.