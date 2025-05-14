Redskins, Titans claim volleyball titles

THE Redskins men’s volleyball team and the Titans women’s team emerged victorious in the opening tournament of the 2025 Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA) league.

The Redskins defeated the LDF VI squad 3-0 in the men’s final, while the Titans bested the Redskins women’s team 3-1 to claim the women’s title.

In the third-place matches, Green Spikes took bronze in the men’s category by defeating Rovers from the National University of Lesotho 3-1.

On the women’s side, LMPS secured third place with a 3-0 win over Rovers Ladies.

All matches for the LVA league first tournament were held at the Makoanyane Barracks Courts on Sunday.

The LVA league is being contested through a series of tournaments this season.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times this week, LVA spokesperson, Chale Maanya, said they were gearing up for more tournaments to complete the league season.

While Maanya said the dates for the upcoming tournaments are yet to be finalized, he expects they will be scheduled after the winter season.

“We are going to play four tournaments to complete the league, and the overall winners of the league will be determined after the final tournament,” Maanya said.

Maanya said the first tournament, which recently concluded, was a resounding success.

He noted that competition within the league appeared to be growing, evidenced by new champions emerging, such as the Titans Ladies team claiming their first-ever LVA league title.

“Gone are the days when we knew certain teams were sure of being the champions. This time around, we have new champions in the women’s category – Titans. This is their first-ever title,” Maanya said.

The LVA official also highlighted the significant improvement in refereeing during the tournament, which ran from May 4th. He said the organizers did not receive a single complaint about poor officiating throughout the event.