Moorosi Tsiane

LINARE defender, Rethabile Rasethuntša’s much-anticipated move to DStv Premiership side, Swallows, has collapsed.

The left footed centre-back has been trialling with Swallows for the past three weeks but he failed to impress the technical team.

Linare general manager, Moeketsi Rampai, confirmed to the Lesotho Times this week that Rasethuntša was heading back home after the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.

In their engagements with the Swallows management, Rampai said while the management was interested in signing the player, the coach decided against the move.

“He is already on his way home as the deal failed to materialise,” Rampai said.

“In our talks with the management, they were keen to sign him but they later informed us that their coach said he had options in that position therefore, he would not be needing him. So, he is on his way back home.”

Rampai said the player was disappointed after the hard work he had put in during his three-weeks’ stay in Soweto with Swallows.

“Obviously he is disappointed. He had given his full commitment to the move and has been working hard. But that will soon be the water under the bridge. It is also a blessing for Linare because we still need his services.

“He is therefore, welcome to come back and there is no doubt that he is returning with vast experience from those trials. That exposure will be vital for us in our quest to turn things around for the team,” Rampai said.