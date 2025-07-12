Ramoeletsi hails Lesotho Laws Index 

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, has hailed the launch of the Index of the Laws of Lesotho (1800–2024) as a transformative milestone that will enhance governance and promote the rule of law in the country.

The index seeks to quantify how well laws are enforced transparently, impartially, independently, predictably, and equally, using indicators such as judicial independence, compliance with courts, public sector corruption, and access to justice.

Higher values indicate stronger adherence to the rule of law.

The Index — covering legislation from 1800 to 2024 — was developed by the Lesotho Law Reform Commission from March to June 2024, with European Union (EU) funding.

Speaking at the launch event held in Maseru on Friday, Mr Ramoeletsi described the Index as a critical tool for the legal sector, especially for his ministry.

“Today we gather for the launch of the Index of the Laws of Lesotho, 2nd Edition (1800–2024), a pioneering effort by the government of Lesotho under the Lesotho Law Reform Commission.

“I am proud to announce that this project, which is of immense importance to our nation, is supported by the European Union under the Support for the Reform and Strengthening of Governance in Lesotho Programme, a testament to our strong partnership and shared commitment to the rule of law,” said Mr Ramoeletsi.

“You will recall that the first edition of the Index was launched in 2020 and covered the laws of Lesotho from 1800 to 2018. Today, we present an expanded and updated edition that will serve as a continuously evolving benchmark for our legal system. This initiative will significantly improve the accessibility and transparency of our legal framework.”

The Index is not merely a publication, but a vital tool that provides an organised inventory of all Lesotho’s laws — categorised by year, subject, or other classification — making it easier to assess their current status, he said.

“It is a resource that empowers ordinary citizens, students, professionals, investors, and lawmakers by offering a reliable historical and legal narrative of the laws governing Lesotho,” he said.

One of the government’s primary goals is to bolster the rule of law. To this end, the National Strategic Plan’s Key Priority Area IV identifies good governance as essential.

Mr Ramoeletsi explained that a sound legal system forms the backbone of good governance by providing legitimacy and structure for institutions tasked with implementing government objectives.

“These institutions can only function effectively when guided by well-indexed and up-to-date laws. The Index, therefore, is crucial in supporting the objectives of the Strategic Plan — particularly in promoting an effective, transparent, efficient, and equitable justice system; building an informed citizenry; ensuring regulation and protection of civil and political rights; strengthening oversight institutions; and improving service delivery.”

Mr Ramoeletsi thanked the EU for its support and also commended the editorial contributions of Dr Matsepo Kulehile and Advocate Karabo Mohau KC.

“The involvement of experts of such calibre reflects the depth of commitment that has gone into this historic achievement,” he said.

Attorney General, Advocate Rapelang Motsieloa KC, also speaking at the event, described the launch and digitalisation of the Index as a significant development in his role as the government’s chief legal advisor.

“The launch of the Index of the Laws of Lesotho (1800–2024) is a historic milestone for the legal sector, particularly for the Ministry of Law and Justice. It has become an essential point of first reference in the delivery of my duties and rightly deserves to be called a vehicle of good governance for our country,” he said.

Adv Motsieloa stressed that the rule of law — a cornerstone of good governance — demands that laws be accessible, consistent, and fairly applied. The updated Index, he said, provides a systematic and accessible database that fosters legal certainty and clarity.

“With this digital version, we can now easily identify which laws are obsolete, which are active, and which have been amended or repealed. This clarity promotes legal certainty for both citizens and institutions,” Adv Motsieloa said.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that the Lesotho Law Reform Commission would continue to update and maintain the Index. H added that he envisions the release of a third edition in future to sustain the initiative’s relevance and value.

He urged legal departments across all ministries and institutions to collaborate actively with the Law Reform Commission.

“I urge all sectors to tap into the Commission’s expertise in legal research and reform, especially when reviewing or drafting laws that affect their domains. Such collaboration will help ensure a precise record of ongoing reforms and eliminate inconsistencies in our statutes.”

Also delivering remarks on behalf of the Law Society, Adv Molemo Jae commended the initiative as a game-changer in the practice of law.

“For years, we have struggled with fragmented statutes, outdated legal materials, and limited access to qualified resources — all of which hindered the efficiency and effectiveness of our legal system. The publication of the Index is not just an academic or bureaucratic exercise; it is a transformative advancement in legal practice.

“The first benefit is improved access to justice. This updated, centralised Index empowers not only lawyers but also judges, students, and the general public. With greater transparency and access to our laws, legal services will become more responsive and effective,” said Adv Jae.

EU Consultant and team leader Chimwemwe Mangeni announced that the EU had supported the printing of 1,000 copies of the Index, which were handed over to the Ministry through the Law Reform Commission.

“We supported the printing and publication of 1,000 sets of the Index, which have already been delivered to the Law Reform Commission. But we are also conscious of the environmental impact of paper-based formats. That is why we created a digital platform, accessible from anywhere in the world — even in Hong Kong or Rome,” said Mr Mangeni.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramoeletsi also took the opportunity to introduce the new Law Reform Commission team, now chaired by Dr Letzadzo Kometsi, with members Mphamo Tente, Masebelu Makhobole, and Nelson Monyamane, while Attorney General, Advocate Rapelang Motsieloa, serves as an ex-officio member.