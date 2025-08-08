Radio station owner “flees” 

…as SA and Lesotho intensify Lipholo militia probe

Mohloai Mpesi

A Berea businessman and owner of Molisa-ea-Molemo FM, Obed Makhatseane, is said to be on the run after the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) sought to arrest him over the alleged use of his South African farm for training for alleged insurgency training to restore land his party claims South Africa stole from Lesotho.

Mr Makhatseane is said to have offered his South African farm to Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverand Tšepo Lipholo, who is currently in Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) custody, for use as a military training camp for BCM supporters called Malata Naha (land restorers).

The main mission of Malata Naha is allegedly to attack South Africa to reclaim vast parts of land extending to Free State, Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

Dr Lipholo, who was arrested at his Qoaling home on 2 July 2025, remains in detention at the Maseru Central Correctional Institution, awaiting a bail hearing.

He faces charges including sedition, insulting the Royal Family, and human trafficking.

The BCM has denied all the charges and dismissed reports of any military training.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times this week, Mr Makhatseane denied fleeing arrest but confirmed that police officers had visited his Berea home, questioning his wife about his whereabouts.

He said he is currently in South Africa.

This development comes shortly after Lesotho and South African police chiefs met to address the growing concerns over alleged Malata Naha training camps on some farms in South African.

High-level bilateral meeting

Police Commissioner, Advocate Borotho Matsoso, met with his South African counterpart, General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), at Avani Lesotho.

The discussions, according to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, were held under the auspices of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) at a meeting primarily focused on the allegations of illegal military training camps operated by Basotho within South African territory.

General Masemola led a senior South African delegation comprising Deputy National Commissioner of Policing and NATJOINTS Co-chair, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, a State Security Agency (SSA) representative, and senior officials from SAPS Crime Intelligence, Interpol South Africa, and the Department of Home Affairs.

The Lesotho delegation was headed by Adv Matsoso, supported by Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible for operations, Likhama Moqhebi, along with senior officers from Crime Intelligence, Specialised Operations, and the Detectives Unit.

LMPS, LDF, NSS raise alarm

The LMPS recently issued a joint statement with the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and the National Security Services (NSS) expressing concern over the reported military training activities, declaring that these amount to a national security threat.

SAPS was peeved because Adv Matsoso had not engaged them before going to the media.

General Masemola had a fortnight ago said their preliminary investigation had failed to yield any evidence of military camps in South Africa.

Nonetheless, the Monday meeting indicates that investigations are still ongoing and seem to be shedding some light, with a source close to the investigations telling this publication that Mr Makhatseane is one of the suspects targeted for arrest over the matter.

Makhatseane

While Mr Makhatseane admitted he owns a farm in Fouriesburg, Eastern Free State, South Africa, he challenged authorities and the public to inspect it for themselves, insisting that no military training is taking place there.

“I have a farm in Fouriesburg. People who are saying there’s training going on can go there. There are people living there. They can investigate for themselves. In short, there’s nothing like that. These are just surprising claims,” Mr Makhatseane said.

He explained that about two weeks ago, police officers visited his home in Berea and questioned his wife about his whereabouts.

“My wife told them I had gone to South Africa for a church trip and I have not returned home since. But they haven’t come back again either. I have not run away, and I do not know anything about being wanted by the police.

“I do not know that I have fled, and I haven’t been officially told that the police are looking for me. I only heard that they came to my house asking about me,” he said.

When asked why he thinks he is being linked to these developments, Mr Makhatseane attributed the suspicion to his political affiliation.

“The reason is that I am a Lelata Naha and a member of BCM. I have realised that everyone in our party gets questioned by the police so I am not surprised that I am being linked too.”

Police tight-lipped

Contacted for comment, LMPS spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, claimed it was the first time he was hearing of Mr Makhatseane’s alleged involvement.

“It is my first time to hear about it,” SSP Mopeli said.

However, he did confirm the bilateral meeting with the South African police was focused on the issue of alleged military training.

“The main discussion was about security, especially concerning the training of people calling themselves Malata Naha. We discussed how we are going to tackle the issue and agreed both sides would work on the matter and report back within seven days.”

Asked whether the joint security operation would be intensified or resourced further, he replied: “Leave the how part to the police. How we conduct our operations is not for public discussion.”

SAPS

Speaking on South African news channel, Newzroom Afrika this week, Lt-Gen Mosikili confirmed that joint investigations are underway, initiated after intelligence was shared by Lesotho authorities.

“We undertook investigations as directed. That meeting was to clarify and analyse the intelligence Lesotho provided. Both countries are now working together to share information,” Lt-Gen Mosikili said.

She revealed that the initial areas identified by Lesotho intelligence had been investigated, but no evidence of military training was found.

“We didn’t find training in those areas. However, there are pockets of individuals in parts of South Africa near Lesotho that are concerning,” she said, adding that the investigation would now expand beyond traditional military training indicators.

“We are expanding our investigation beyond what may look like a conventional military setup. We suspect training may take other forms so it would be premature to say it is not happening.”

“We expect that within the next seven days, we would have analysed intelligence from both countries then we’ll reconvene to assess the findings.”

Lt-Gen Mosikili confirmed that Basotho had been identified in various parts of South Africa in connection with the alleged movement.

“I cannot confirm exact numbers yet, but our intelligence has estimated the number they intend to recruit. We did not find all the recruits in one place, so we believe the training might be occurring in batches.”

She said the investigations would now also include Lesotho as a possible location for training.

“There might be a misdirection of information suggesting that the training is in South Africa when it might actually be happening in Lesotho. The intelligence collected since 2 July did not confirm any training in South Africa.

“We take threats of this nature seriously. We must protect South Africa’s borders. We will mobilise all necessary resources and expertise to respond effectively,” she said.