‘Queen Masenate hails HPV vaccination success 

THE Ministry of Health has recorded massive success in its roll out of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine in its spirited efforts to curb cervical cancer.

Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane, who is also the Acting Prime Minister, has made abolishment of cervical cancer one of his major priorities.

When the programme began, the health ministry had set to surpass its target of vaccinating at least 50 percent of girls aged between 9 to 14 years.

However, it has done far much better by vaccinating 139 621 girls, or 93 percent of their population in that age group from 2022 to date.

This according to the Ministry of Health’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) manager, Malefaso Mosese, who said HPV vaccine was a global strategy on the elimination of cervical cancer in adolescent girls. She spoke at AVANI Maseru on Tuesday night during the award ceremony where the ministry recognised the best performing districts in the HPV vaccine campaign.

Ms Mosese said the HPV vaccine was reintroduced by the country in 2022 after the vaccine program was halted in 2015 following vaccine supply chain constraints.

She said since the introduction of the vaccine, the Ministry of Health had vaccinated at least 139 621 girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years who have received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine to date.

“This is a 93 percent coverage for the country based on the yearly targets since 2022 to 2024. This performance would have not been possible if not for the dedication of health workers, at the national, district, and community level and strong partnership between the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police and civil society groups,” she said.

During the ceremony all the 10 districts were awarded certificates of appreciation while Berea and Mokhotlong districts also received awards for best performing districts.

The ceremony was graced by Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso who acknowledged the performance of the stakeholders of honouring the call to take action towards elimination of cervical cancer.

Queen ‘Masenate said in 2022, Lesotho had joined the rest of the world in efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, which she said demonstrated the country’s ongoing commitment towards ensuring good health of girls and women.

“During the launch of the global cancer elimination strategy, I had the opportunity to address the world virtually asserting the importance of protecting the health of women and the girl child. As we are gathered here this evening, I continue to hold the same sentiments.

“Implementation of this global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer will further assist the government of Lesotho in reducing poverty, sustaining access to education, improving and promoting women and children’s health.

“You will agree with me that universal health coverage can only be realised if we do not leave anyone behind irrespective of social standards or geographical setting,” she asserted.

She further noted that since the launch of the HPV vaccine project, she had received continuous updates on the progress made on the vaccine reintroduction in the country.

“Today, I am informed that a total of 139 621 girls aged between 9 and 14 years have received at least their first dose of HPV vaccine. This is indeed commendable,” she noted.

She rallied all and sundry to support immunization to efficiently, and effectively protect communities and future generations from vaccine preventive diseases.

However, she also noted that reports indicated that some communities could not be vaccinated. This because they were either too young to make decisions, to access services by themselves or were in a delicate state of health.

“It is therefore important to protect our fellow vulnerable people by keeping our families’ vaccinations up to date. Let us remember that when you get vaccinated, you are playing an important role in keeping yourself and your community safe.

“Let us remember that health is our fundamental right, therefore it is your responsibility to ensure that you are vaccinated and encourage your family, neighbours and community to get vaccinated.

“Fellow Basotho, let us remember that getting vaccinated is for the benefit of our country and our economy. The more people vaccinate, the fewer people will be infected and affected and this will bring a positive yield towards combating health related poverty and poverty caused by ill health,” the Queen noted.

She urged all people to stand together to protect the right to health and the right to receive quality healthcare.

She also made a call to the Ministry of Health and its partners to ensure that vaccination information and services are availed to all Basotho and urged men to take part in ensuring that the right to health and quality healthcare for women and children is protected in this country.

She pledged her unwavering support to any endeavour intended to protect the right to health of the girl child and boys as well.

Acting Prime Minister Mochoboroane commended all those who partook in the vaccine roll out drive.