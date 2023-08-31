Puma Energy rewards Maputsoe customers

Tokelo Khausela

FUEL company, Puma Energy Lesotho, on Tuesday rewarded two of its loyal customers with M9 393 cash prizes each.

The duo of Nicholas Sekonyela and Polanka Phallang had participated in the Pumamax93 Get spotted and Win Campaign.

The prize giving was a colorful ceremony held at Puma Energy garage in Maputsoe, Leribe.

The campaign started on 17 July and will run till 8 September 2023.

This Pumamax93 contest was initiated to reward customers who fill their cars with PumaMax93 Octane from M300 upwards, as well as those who liked their Facebook page and followed prompts posted on it to win.

Mr Sekonyela had filled his car with M300 to win while Mr Phallang won through the Facebook contest, Show us your road trip competition whereby one had to paste a Pumamax93 sticker on his vehicle, take a picture and then post it on Facebook and then tag Puma through the hashtag, Show us your road trip.

Comedian Lilaphalapha and entertainer Mavele as well as Dance Well pantsula dancers ensured the event was super-lively as they kept the crowd entertained.

The general manager of Puma Energy Lesotho, Stephene Nuetsha, said they were giving back to the Maputsoe community which had shown undying support to their company.

“We receive good reports at the headquarters in Maseru about customers here at the Maputsoe filling station. Their support is aligned with Puma’s vision to become the major energy provider in Lesotho. Our goal is to energise Lesotho.

“We thought of a way to provide cheap energy, yet beneficial to the community and then came up with Pumamax93 fuel. It helps one to drive longer because it is more efficient engine as it reduces emissions up to 25 percent,” Mr Nuetsha said.

Mr Nuesha encouraged all motorists to continue to fuel Pumamax93 at the Puma garage for cleaner and longer lasting engines which will help their vehicles to perform optimally.

The exuberant Mr Phallang said the prize money came in handy to him as a taxi driver who is often in need of extra income.

“When I filled my car with Pumamax93 worth M300, little did I know that my life was going to change for the better. That was my last cash in hand for the day, but I was running out of fuel which I needed to keep the business going. I learned of this competition when filling which I did not hesitate to enter.

“The following week, I got a call from someone who said he was live on People’s Choice (PC) FM who told me I had won. I was so excited,” Mr Phallang said.

While Mr Sekonyela said he tried his luck of fueling with M300, he had also come across the Facebook contest which made him the winner.

“This is not just about winning but the efficiency of the Pumamax93. I researched about it and discovered that it was best suited for my vehicle as it burns slowly, therefore saves money,” Mr Sekonyela said.