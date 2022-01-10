Prosecutor’s no show riles Sakoane

Staff Reporters

Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane is unhappy with Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams’s no show at the treason trial of Development Planning Minister Selibe Mochoboroane, former army commander, Tlali Kamoli and others. Justice Sakoane said he may be forced to stop the trial and free the suspects. Mr Mochoboroane, Kamoli have been charged with treason and murder alongside army Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Lance Corporals Motloheloa Ntsane and Leutsoa Motsieloa. Opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing is also an accused in the matter. However, he has failed to appear in court amid indications that he fled the country to avoid being tried. Justice Sakoane has since issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive Mr Metsing.