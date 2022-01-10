Prosecutor’s no show riles Sakoane

Chief Justice says he may have to stop treason trial and free Kamoli and other suspects

Crime & CourtsLocal NewsNews
By Lesotho Times
Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane
0

Staff Reporters 

Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane is unhappy with Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams’s no show at the treason trial of Development Planning Minister Selibe Mochoboroane, former army commander, Tlali Kamoli and others. Justice Sakoane said he may be forced to stop the trial and free the suspects. Mr Mochoboroane, Kamoli have been charged with treason and murder alongside army Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Lance Corporals Motloheloa Ntsane and Leutsoa Motsieloa. Opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing is also an accused in the matter. However, he has failed to appear in court amid indications that he fled the country to avoid being tried. Justice Sakoane has since issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive Mr Metsing.

Lesotho Times 13718 posts 0 comments

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa.

Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.