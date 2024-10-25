Prominent musician Khopolo’s murderers charged

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE police have made a breakthrough in the murder of famous famo musician, Lisuoa “Khopolo” Khuluoe and radio personality Pulane “Lefahla” Macheli who were fatally shot on 20 July 2024.

The police arrested Bokang Moise (40) of Ha Motloheloa, and his co-accused, Ntsoaki Mahao (27) of Masowe 1, on Friday.

The duo was hauled before the Maseru Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon where they were slapped with two counts of murder.

They appeared before Magistrate Makopano Rantšo and Prosecutor Sekoati Hlophe.

According to the charge sheet, the two are accused of acting in concert to commit the murders.

“On 20 July 2024, at or near Masowe 1 in the Maseru district, the accused, acting in concert and in furtherance of a common purpose, killed Khopolo Khuluoe by shooting him in the stomach, left ear, buttocks, and left knee,” part of the chargesheet reads.

In count two, they were charged with the murder of Pulane Macheli, who was shot in the same location at the same time, with wounds to her left ear, shoulder, and spinal cord.

After the charges were read, Magistrate Rantšo informed the accused that they have the right to apply for bail in the High Court since the Magistrates’ Court does not have jurisdiction over murder cases, but only serves as a remanding court.

However, Prosecutor Hlophe said investigations were still ongoing, with the possibility of adding more suspects and additional charges in the case. He requested the court to remand the accused to today for developments.

Magistrate Rantšo duly remanded the two into the Lesotho Correctional Service custody, and ordered them to reappear before her today, explaining that the prosecution intends to increase the charges.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Bokang Moise and another individual, Phetho Mokhoro, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

According to a separate charge sheet, the two had on 19 July 2024 bought an unlawful 9mm pistol which had its serial number erased.

Advocate Lesaoana Mohale, representing the first accused, Moise, requested that the bail application be heard the following day due to time constraints. Prosecutor Hlophe also reiterated that additional charges would be brought against the accused.

It is believed Mahao was the spotter for the assassins when the crime was committed on 20 July. Khopolo had been travelling in his vehicle with Ms Macheli and another man, when they went to Masowe 1 to fetch Mahao. Mahao took time before she could get to the vehicle and after she had joined the three, unknown gunmen opened fire at the vehicle. While Khopolo and Ms Macheli succumbed to bullet injuries, with the other man also sustaining bullet woulds, Mahao was unharmed.