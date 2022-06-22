Post Office introduces funeral insurance

Senate Lerotholi

THE Lesotho Post has partnered with insurance company, Liberty Lesotho, in introducing a funeral insurance policy named, Mpate Sheleng ea Poso ea Lesotho.

The new product offering was launched in Maseru last weekend.

Speaking during the product launch, Lesotho Post retail service manager, Mosiuoa Au, said the funeral insurance offering was available from as little as M20 with cover ranging from M5 000 to M15 000 depending on the selected policy.

“Lesotho Post does not have an insurance company but has collaborated with Liberty Lesotho,” Mr Au said.

“Our offering is cheaper compared to other insurances in the country.”

Liberty Lesotho sales consultant, Teboho Chabalala, said death was unpredictable, therefore families needed insurance cover to prepare for times when their loved ones pass on.

Mr Chabalala said the funeral policy was underwritten by Liberty, which is the one liable for making payments when clients make claims after the bereavement of an insured person.

Among the advantages of joining the Mpate Sheleng is that Lesotho Post is available countrywide therefore accessible for many Basotho.

He said about 100 people would be hired as sales agents for the new offering.

“The funeral plan is not only a preserve for the wealthy but is affordable for all Basotho willing to subscribe. It does not hinder those who already have insurance covers straight from Liberty to also join it.

“People eligible to subscribe are from the ages of 18 the 65. The cover becomes effective after six months of successfully paying monthly subscriptions,” Mr Chabalala said.