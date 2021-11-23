Police investigate ex-soldier for wife’s murder

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) is investigating a 63-year-old former army sergeant for the murder of his wife.

Lepanya Sekopa of Khubetsoana is accused of brutally murdering his wife, ‘Manthethe Sekopa, sometime in August this year.

At the time of the alleged murder, Ms Sekopa (53) had just undergone an appendicectomy.

The body was last week exhumed and a post-mortem revealed that the deceased’s right eye had sunk into its socket, she had facial bruises while the back of her right ear was swollen. The post-mortem was conducted on the grave site before the body was reburied.

Deputy police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, this week said investigations were ongoing.

“The police are investigating the death of a woman whose family suspected that she may have been murdered,” Sub-Insp Mofoka said.

“The family’s suspicions were sparked by mysterious events in the period leading to her death and her burial.

“The deceased, who had been buried in Sekantšeng, Mafeteng, was exhumed on 8 November 2021 upon the request of her maiden family who approached the police and the courts weeks after her burial.”

Sources told the Lesotho Times this week that Ms Sekopa’s family started noticing Mr Sekopa’s suspicious behaviour before her eventual death.

“Although she had undergone surgery, her husband had not notified any family members. The family only knew of her ailment when her sister in-law called and learnt she was admitted in hospital.

“Her brother only learnt from a Facebook post by the deceased’s son that his sister had died. He then tried to speak to his brother in-law to inquire why he had not been notified in line with Basotho customs. Mr Sekopa told him that it was none of his business.”

When the brother travelled to Lesotho for the funeral, he discovered that Mr Sekopa had reported to the police that his wife’s brother had threatened to kill him. The police however, advised the two to resolve their differences.

More drama was to follow during the burial when Mr Sekopa instructed the pallbearer not to open the coffin for body-viewing.

“The coffin was only opened after a long argument. When it was finally opened mourners were shocked to see that the deceased’s right eye had sunk into the eye-socket. Attempts to seek clarity from the bereaved husband on what had happened failed as he told them off,” the source said.

Ms Sekopa’s brother then approached the police leading to last week’s exhumation.

“The pathologist discovered that indeed the right eye had sunk into the socket and the deceased also had facial bruises. There was a huge swell at the back of her right ear.

“There were some blood clots in her abdomen while there was also evidence of brain injuries,” the source said.