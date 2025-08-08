“Police beat me into confessing”

…Joki murder accused tells court

Moorosi Tsiane

MOTHUSI Tlelase, one of the four men charged with the cold-blooded murder of popular radio presenter Ralikonelo “Leqhashasha” Joki, has told the High Court that he was tortured by police into confessing to a crime he did not commit.

Tlelase, who is standing trial alongside Sootho Liphoto, Moabi Sesioana, and Kamo Phakoe, detailed the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of seven police officers who, he claims, told him they would not stop the torture until he confessed.

The revelation came just hours after trial judge, Tšeliso Mokoko, dismissed a discharge application filed by co-accused Sesioana and Phakoe.

Their lawyer, Advocate Lepeli Molapo, had argued that there was no evidence linking the two to the crime.

He invoked Section 175(3) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (CP&E), which allows the court to acquit an accused if no prima facie (straight forward) case is made.

However, Justice Mokoko was not convinced, ruling that all four accused had a case to answer.

Tlelase was then called as the first defence witness and he dropped a bombshell.

He took the court through his movements on 13 May 2023, the night Mr Joki was gunned down.

On the fateful day he had been drinking with friends when Sootho said he needed to deliver a firearm to someone in Ha Thamae.

“We were on a drinking spree when Sootho said he had to deliver a firearm to one Poloko somewhere in Ha Thamae. At that time, it was me, Sootho and Kamo Phakoe. Sootho then called a cab driver who later arrived and we embarked on the journey.

“When we got to the junction near Thamae shopping centre, I asked Kumi to stop so I could relieve myself. I then noticed that Sootho had also stepped out and was on a phone call. After the call, he told us the buyer had changed the meeting point to Masianokeng, so we left Ha Thamae.”

They later returned and continued drinking through the night, and he eventually slept at Sootho’s home in Ha Abia.

Days later, Tlelase said he travelled to Mokema and met Sekhobe Maama, who is now a Crown witness.

“Sekhobe told me he had a gun he wanted to sell for M1500. I called Sootho, who said he could buy it but at a lower price. The transaction was completed the next day,” he said.

He also said they later partied in Koro-Koro, and it was only on the following day that he heard Mothibe and Thomello had been shot.

He said on 28 May, Sootho decided to travel to Rustenburg, South Africa, in search of taxi-driving work, and Tlelase joined him.

“While working, we saw online that the police were looking for us. We decided to come back to Lesotho to find out what was happening, but we did not have the money. I gave Moabi’s contacts to Sootho and asked him for assistance.

“Moabi said he was in Klerksdorp, so we found our way there. Upon arrival, he told us Kamo was in Stillfontein, so we passed by to see him. When he learned we were returning to Lesotho, Kamo decided to join us.”

They travelled in a Toyota Fortuner along with two unidentified men. Tlelase said the driver was constantly on the phone updating someone about their whereabouts.

They were arrested at the Maseru border and taken to RCTS Police Station before they were moved to Pitso Ground Police Station the next day, when the alleged torture took place.

“At Pitso Ground, the interrogations began. Kamo was called in first, and when he returned, he was limping.

“When I was called in, I was shown a truck tyre and instructed to squat inside it without touching it. They began questioning me about Joki’s death. When I said I knew nothing, they started kicking me on the shoulders while I squatted.

“Then they made me lie on a blanket, covered my head with a freezer jacket, one officer placed his knee on my shoulder blades, and another beat me on the buttocks with a fighting stick.

“After some time, they uncovered my head and told me to start talking. I still said I knew nothing. They asked if they should tell me what to say, and I said yes.

“They told me Sootho and I had killed Joki on Moabi’s order over initiation school matters. They said if I did not agree, they would not stop, so I ended up agreeing. They wrote the statement in a book and let me out. Then they called in Sootho,” he said.

In addition to Joki’s killing, Tlelase, Liphoto, and Sesioana also face murder charges relating to the deaths of Parliament Committee Coordinator Mothibe Mothibe and Thomello Ntsane, sister to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Mamello Ntsane.

The trial continues.