Players need mentors

Moorosi Tsiane

ELSEWHERE in this publication we carry a story on two Likuena players, Tšepo Seturumane and Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, who failed to report for camp last Friday.

The team was expected to report for camp on Friday and conduct Covid-19 tests before starting its preparations for the two must win clashes with Sierra Leone at home and Nigeria away in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Thabo Senong’ charges are at the bottom of Group L with two points after four matches.

Senong has already said he is disappointed that the duo didn’t show up without up without any explanation.

I think these two players need some serious help because this is not the first-time they are behaving like this.

There was a time when the former Likuena coach Moses Maliehe declared never to call Mkhwanazi into his team. This after Mkhwanazi, who was then playing for Linare, pulled the same stunt of going AWOL (Away Without Official Leave).

On the other hand, Seturumane has been hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons. He is often either involved in strikes in camp or fails to report for duty.

The same behaviour has been exhibited even at club level.

I am worried about the two players’ ill-discipline. It is clear that they have outright contempt for authority and do not care what direction their careers take.

I find it absurd because they have both immensely benefited from football but are clearly taking it for granted.

Seturumane is still to feature for LMPS this season for similar reasons and the situation is nothing short of worrying.

Senong believes in this duo and I felt for him when he said that he was disappointed by the pair’s errant behaviour.

I know how supporting he has been to Mkhwanazi since landing the Likuena coaching job in 2019.

Maybe Seturumane doesn’t care about his football career because he has a full-time job as the police constable. Unfortunately for Mkhwanazi, it is a different story altogether.

Earlier this month, I wrote about how our athletes should start becoming ambitious by looking beyond just competing here at home. I have just been proven right by the said two players.

Most players who are now playing in foreign leagues were scouted during national team assignments and one would think every player would kill to get such opportunity. But it seems different for these two.

I think the onus is on the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) and the said players’ domestic teams should work together to try and help all local players and guide them.

Players must get access to sports psychologists and also life coaches who will help them deal with distractions.

The behaviour exhibited by the two players points to a shortage of some essential steps which our players miss at their young ages therefore they require mentorship and guidance.