Opposition faults Letsoela, Matekane’s close ties

…As LDF Commander secures another 3-year term

Mohloai Mpesi

OPPOSITION parties have expressed deep concern over the reappointment of Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela as the Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

Lt-Gen Letsoela has been reappointed for a further three-year term, effective from 4 August 2025 until 3 August 2028. The reappointment was confirmed this week by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Limpho Tau, who told the Lesotho Times that the decision had been finalised.

“Yes, it is true. He has been appointed effective from 4 August 2025 until 3 August 2028,” Mr Tau said.

When asked about the pending LDF Amendment Bill, which aims to regulate the retirement of officers and soldiers at ages 45 and 55, Mr Tau said he had withdrawn it from Parliament.

When questioned about the basis of the extension or reappointment, Mr Tau said, “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. He recommended to His Majesty. Section 12 (1) does not dictate to him to state the reasons for reappointment”.

Following the departure of former commander Tlali Kamoli in December 2016, LT-Gen Letsoela became Acting Deputy Commander for administration. After the assassination of Lt-Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo (Kamoli’s successor) in September 2017, he briefly deputised now-retired Major General Lineo Poopa before being appointed substantive LDF commander on 23 January 2018.

Lt-Gen Letsoela gets reappointed for the third time after his term lapsed in 2020. He was first appointed on a contractual basis by former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane in 2020, then had his term extended by Mr Thabane’s successor, Moeketsi Majoro, in 2022.

“Dr Majoro appointed him in 2022, and his contract is due on 3 August (Sunday). So, this appointment that Mr Matekane is doing is effective from 4 August 2025 until 3 August 2028. The gazette is yet to be released, but I have seen the correspondence of the appointment, and I can confirm,” Mr Tau said.

Lt-Gen Letsoela had previously told this publication that he was gladly retiring, expressing his intention to continue with his career as a pilot.

However, he declined to comment on the sudden change of heart when contacted by this publication yesterday.

BNP

Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, was the first to question the relationship Prime Minister Sam Matekane has with Lt-Gen Letsoela.

He said the appointment is made to block LDF’s Major-Generals from ascending to the helm of the army. Lt-Gen Letsoela’s Maj-Gens are Ramanka Mokaloba, Khomo Mohobo, and ‘Matumelo Ramoqopo.

According to Mr Mofomobe, the trio are set to retire soon, and they are not Mr Matekane’s favourites, hence the appointment of Lt-Gen Letsoela.

He said Maj-Gen Mohobo’s retirement is set for January 2026, while Maj-Gen Mokaloba is in 2028, and Maj-Gen Ramoqopo is on an appointment that will expire soon, though he did not say when.

“They are blocking his subordinates from ascending to the hierarchy of the LDF. All those coming behind him are going home, and they are not the Prime Minister’s favourites. So, the appointment is solely meant to block either Mohobo or Mokaloba from ascending,” he said.

He also said the appointment is meant to protect Mr Matekane from losing the elections in 2028, claiming that Lt-Gen Letsoela will do all in his power to protect the incumbent government from losing power, even if it is defeated democratically.

He cited previous statements made by Lt-Gen Letsoela in 2023, where he said he is tired of carrying the flag and handing over the baton.

“I have an opinion that this appointment is meant to protect the Prime Minister should he be defeated in the next elections. I don’t think they will surrender the baton of governance should they be defeated in 2028.

“He demonstrated that anything he does not agree with, even in the Constitution, including the change of guard, he will not accept. He said nobody will be overthrown, even if it is done democratically. My understanding is that he will demonstrate that even in the next elections. If this man (Matekane) was to lose, which seems possible, there will be no handover. Not at all. He said instead of handing over governance, he would rather give it to His Majesty. If not the incumbent, there will be no other,” he said.

He said Lt-Gen Letsoela was still being investigated by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), and that his continued stay in office will only block those investigations.

“The second issue is that DCEO is investigating him, we know. There are also issues relating to soldiers who were deployed in Mozambique. The appointment is meant to bury all those investigations so that they don’t happen. All those who came before him went home when their time to retire was due. Are you saying we are failing to produce competent officers to take over from this one? The answer is no.”

SR

For his part, Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, blamed Basotho for electing the Matekane-led government.

“Even a fool can see that they have always been burdened by the flag. These issues are birthed by the weight of the flag. So, to me, it does not come as a surprise. One could not have thought we would have a government like this. When people don’t know what they want, they are prone to making mistakes.

“Similarly, when a person is hungry, they are desperate for anything, so much that they can even end up eating poison. They brought this on themselves; they knew that these people they elected are the ones who destroyed this country. On top of that, they are fearless. They can take money and do anything for their own ends. It is like giving a mad man an axe, what do you expect?”

He said to overcome similar issues and prevent them from recurring, Basotho should elect a better government in the next elections.

“We only have to pray that Lt-Gen Letsoela is a well-behaved person. What I have realised is that he is not a bad person. Basotho will only relieve this weight off their shoulders when we go to the elections. It is very sad for them. They took an uneducated fellow and put him there,” Advocate Mojapela said.

He further questioned Mr Matekane’s relationship with Lt-Gen Letsoela.

“There are soldiers fit for that post. Matekane will have to explain what unites him with Letsoela. It’s only a matter of time. There are soldiers who can be promoted, and Lt-Gen Letsoela can enjoy his pension in peace. What is Mr Matekane’s interest in Lt-Gen Letsoela?”

DC

Democratic Congress (DC) head of publications, Thabiso Lekitla, who is also a legislator for Mekaling constituency, said the government should prioritise institutional continuity over personal loyalty.

“I note with growing concern the Government’s decision to further extend the tenure of the Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, beyond what is acceptable under democratic norms and best governance practices. While the contributions of General Letsoela to national stability and reform are acknowledged, I affirm that true continuity is institutional, not personal, and must be rooted in law, with no exception.”

Mr Lekitla also said the continuity must be lawful, principled, and institutional.

“It is undisputed: nothing beats continuity and experience for stability. However, in a constitutional democracy, continuity must not rest on individuals. It must be anchored in the rule of law, institutional renewal, and principled governance.

“True stability is achieved through predictable and rules-based leadership transitions, succession planning embedded in institutional culture, and respect for both legal limits and democratic oversight. When continuity becomes personalised, politicised, or extended indefinitely, it breeds stagnation, undermines discipline, and erodes the professionalism of the security sector.”

He quoted the United Nations Principles on Security Sector Governance (SSG), which emphasise that: “Security forces must be subject to democratic civilian oversight, operate within a clear legal framework, and reflect the values of accountability, transparency, and respect for rule of law”.

He also referenced Lesotho’s own Phumaphi Commission of Inquiry (2015–2016), which urged the Government to: “Ensure that appointments and retirements within the LDF follow a transparent, predictable, and legally sound framework to prevent politicisation and abuse of command structures”.

“A security institution that does not renew its leadership through lawful and regular succession ultimately weakens itself and jeopardises public trust. Constitutional governance requires respect for term limits. Lesotho’s Constitution enshrines civilian oversight, checks and balances, and lawful succession as cornerstones of democratic governance.

“The practice of extending military leadership terms beyond reasonable or standard duration, even without citing specific legislative frameworks, undermines these foundations and sets a troubling precedent,” Mr Lekitla said.

He said a system that does not renew itself does not reward excellence and ultimately breeds distrust, politicisation, and internal discontent.

“The message to younger officers must be clear: ‘You too will lead, through merit, preparation, and lawful opportunity’. A system that does not renew itself does not reward excellence; it breeds distrust, politicisation, and internal discontent,” he said.

He further asserted that true legacy is attained by leaving after hard work.

“Truly, I commend the Commander for sustaining relative calm within the defence ranks, supporting national responses to crises, and representing Lesotho in regional peace efforts.

“But public service is not preserved by indefinite occupation of office. Legacy is not protected by staying – it is honoured by leaving well. The most enduring legacy any leader can leave is a strong institution capable of thriving beyond their presence.

“The LDF must rise above public and political controversy. Recent instances where military leaders made public statements disparaging Parliament’s constitutional right to pass votes of no confidence and supporting unfounded security narratives around cross-border land claims . . . are not just inappropriate, they are unconstitutional.

“These acts threaten the legitimacy and neutrality of the security sector and drag uniformed command into political controversy, which is a situation that no democracy can afford. Our position: institutional continuity through law, not personality. I strongly assert that leadership continuity must be institutionalised, not personalised; that lawful succession is a hallmark of democratic security governance; that Parliament must be protected from all forms of intimidation; and that the armed forces must remain loyal to the Constitution, not to individuals.

“The Democratic Congress remains committed to safeguarding Lesotho’s democracy through lawful governance, professional security leadership, and constitutional transitions that reflect maturity, not manipulation.”