Operation Dudula defended

Basotho migrants in South Africa – without the requisite documentation to stay legally in that country- have faced different challenges including being denied access to basic services such as healthcare and education at mainly state-owned facilities. Some have had their bank accounts closed as the anti- foreigner sentiment takes hold across South Africa.

At the epicenter of this whole debacle is an organization calling itself Operation Dudula, which has made it its main business to harass institutions serving any foreigners. It has been blocking foreigners from accessing essential services in South Africa’s public institutions, claiming that these facilities are being overwhelmed by undocumented migrants, at the expense of South African citizens. Even foreigners with legal documentation but who rely on cheap state institutions for services have been caught in the fracas.

The Lesotho Times’s senior reporter, Mathatisi Sebusi, sat down for a one-on-one interview with Operation Dudula’s national spokesperson, Sifiso Manyala, to try and establish what’s driving the organisation’s patently xenophobic agenda and to ascertain what it ultimately hopes to achieve.

Excerpts:

LT: Please tell us about Operation Dudula — what motivated its establishment and what it aims to achieve.

Manyala: Operation Dudula was established to put South Africans first, particularly regarding access to jobs, business opportunities, public resources, and basic services. The movement was motivated by the reality that many South Africans are struggling with unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to essential services, while illegal migration often exacerbates these challenges. Our objective is to ensure that South Africans have priority in accessing opportunities – including social services – and to work with authorities to enforce the law, uphold the Constitution, and protect the country’s resources to benefit South Africans.

In summary, Operation Dudula exists to protect South Africans, uphold the law, and ensure that national resources are prioritized for citizens. Our approach is legal, citizen-focused, and non-negotiable on issues of illegal migration and crime, while remaining respectful of national and regional agreements.

LT: In detail, please explain the impact of illegal migration in South Africa and highlight the sectors that are mostly affected.

Manyala: Illegal migration has significant social and economic impacts:

In terms of employment: South Africans lose job opportunities because illegal migrants often accept lower wages.

In healthcare & education – public hospitals and schools face strain due to overcapacity.

In terms of security, areas with high levels of illegal migration sometimes experience increased crime and social tension.

In terms of housing & municipal services – overcrowding in informal settlements strains water, sanitation, and electricity services, among other things.

LT: I understand that South African banks are closing accounts belonging to migrants. How is this going to help the South African economy, considering that foreigners may now be compelled to save their money in their respective countries?

Manyala: Closing the accounts of illegal migrants is meant to ensure financial accountability. It prevents illicit economic activity, money laundering, and the use of South African financial systems to fund criminal syndicates. While some money may now be saved abroad, the goal is to protect the integrity of South Africa’s financial systems and ensure that banks and businesses prioritize citizens in compliance with national laws.

LT: Foreigners are reportedly being denied access to services at state-owned facilities, including hospitals and schools. Do you think this is the right thing to do, considering that South Africa is a constitutional democracy with an entrenched Bill of Rights and access to healthcare and education are basic human rights in terms of its constitution?

Manyala: Operation Dudula believes that South Africans must be prioritized when it comes to accessing healthcare, education, and other state services. While we respect human rights, illegal migrants cannot expect the same access as citizens when resources are scarce. Our position is that access to services should be legally regulated, and foreigners should only use these services according to South African laws.

LT: Lesotho is landlocked within South Africa, and South Africa depends on Lesotho for water. Don’t you think your movement could cause a rift between the two countries and impact South Africa’s access to Lesotho’s water if enraged Basotho decide to retaliate by blocking your access to their water resources?

Manyala: Operation Dudula recognises the importance of regional relations. Our focus is on legal migration and prioritizing South African citizens — not unfairly targeting neighboring countries. We believe in dialogue with Lesotho to ensure that resource-sharing agreements, such as water supply, are respected, while also ensuring that illegal activities are curtailed.

LT: There is talk among Basotho of reclaiming land from South Africa which they believe was illegally taken during the colonial times. Don’t you think denying Basotho access to services could further fuel such claims out of frustration?

Manyala: Disputes over land must be addressed through legal and diplomatic channels. Denying services to illegal residents is about enforcing the law — not provoking territorial disputes. We encourage the governments of South Africa and Lesotho to resolve such issues peacefully, while protecting the rights of citizens.

LT: Do you think free movement between the two countries is a possibility that South Africans would welcome, if it were to happen?

Manyala: Free movement is only viable if it is regulated, legal, and mutually beneficial. South Africa welcomes legal migration agreements, but uncontrolled migration threatens national security, employment, and social cohesion.

LT: What is Operation Dudula’s definition of a “foreigner”? Does the movement also operate in low density suburbs?

Manyala: We define illegal foreigners as individuals residing in South Africa without valid documentation or legal permits. Operation Dudula operates across cities, townships, and suburbs. Wherever there are concerns about illegal migration and the need to prioritize South African citizens, you will find us there.

LT: There are allegations that Operation Dudula is funded by certain individuals and politicians to push xenophobic agendas. What is your response?

Manyala: Operation Dudula is a citizens’ movement, funded primarily through voluntary contributions from members and supporters who share our objectives. Allegations of political manipulation are unfounded. Our actions focus on law enforcement and advocating for South African citizens — not serving political agendas.

LT: The governments of Lesotho and South Africa are reportedly on good terms. Do you think they are doing enough to address migration issues between the two countries?

Manyala: Both governments are aware of the challenges, but enforcement remains inconsistent, and illegal migration persists. We advocate for tighter border controls, better documentation checks, and closer collaboration between municipalities and law enforcement.

LT: Please explain how illegal mining by foreigners is affecting South Africa and how the issue can best be addressed.

Manyala: Illegal mining leads to loss of national revenue, environmental destruction, safety hazards, and the strengthening of underground criminal networks. The issue can be addressed through strengthening law enforcement and inspections, removing illegal miners from restricted areas, partnering with communities to create legal employment alternatives and cracking down on syndicates that facilitate illegal mining.