Ntate Frank: Legendary entrepreneur and devoted family man 

Letsatsi Selikoe

LESOTHO’s renowned tycoon, Candido Feliciano de Freitas, who died on 5 June 2024, has been eulogized as a remarkable businessman and entrepreneurial genius who positively touched the lives of many in this Kingdom.

Ntate Frank, as he was affectionately known by most Basotho, passed away on 5 June 2024 at MediClinic in Bloemfontein from pneumonia acquired while in hospital for the treatment of his chronic respiratory issues from his previous colon cancer and Covid-19 infections.

He died four days before turning 76.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday at St Michael’s Church in Ladybrand, South Africa.

His memorial service will be tomorrow at 9am at the Cathedral Church in Maseru, followed by a reception at Maseru Club at 10am.

Tributes have been pouring out for Ntate Frank, with multitudes acknowledging on their social media accounts that Lesotho had lost a remarkable entrepreneur, devoted family man and pillar of society.

Born on 9 June 1948, on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Ntate Frank’s journey in Africa began in South Africa in 1964, when he arrived with his mother, brother, and two sisters.

His arrival in Lesotho in 1974 marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He embarked on a career as an electrician at the prestigious Hilton Hotel (now Avani Lesotho) before venturing to start his own businesses.

It was during his period at Avani that he met his beloved wife, Amanda Wilson, in 1978. Their love blossomed, and they tied the knot in 1980. The union was blessed with three children: Tracey, Paulo, and Candice. The family’s first two children were born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Roma, while Candice arrived at Ladybrand in 1993.

Throughout his life, Ntate Frank’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident in his various business ventures. He started numerous businesses in Lesotho creating hundreds of jobs in the process. His pioneering establishments in Lesotho included the Nightshift Club at Victoria Hotel (now Panda Nightclub), The Seapoint Hotel (now Rose Valley Club), Molimo Nthuse Lodge, and Lekhaloaneng and Station Offsales.

His highly popular Station Offsales has become a kind of mascot for alcohol and food lovers in Lesotho. It is the only place one can be assured of getting the widest variety of wines, spirits and beers plus nice pizza and chicken.

He also ventured into franchise ownership, opening the country’s first Nandos outlet in 2001 (later replaced with Galito’s), Scooters Pizza, and Spur in 2009. The popular Spur at Pioneer Mall did not re-open after the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic on the restaurant business worldwide. Many remember Ntate Frank as a friendly person who was always open to assist people. He earned the affectionate nickname of “Lekhooa” (the first white person) at Maseru’s Seapoint township because of his early business ventures there.

His children, Tracey and Paulo, described their father as a devoted family man who always put the needs of those he loved above his own. His kindness and generosity touched countless lives, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him, they told the Lesotho Times this week.

“As we mourn the loss of this remarkable individual, we remember his strength, courage, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. His passing serves as a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to strive to make a positive impact on those around us,” Paulo said.