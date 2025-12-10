Notši fired

…technical team also dismissed

…search for new coach begins

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has fired senior national team Likuena coach, Leslie Notši, the Lesotho Times has learned.

His entire technical team, including assistant coaches Bafokeng Mohapi, Abraham Mongoya, and goalkeeper coach Samuel Ketsekile, has also been released.

The writing had been on the wall for Notši following widespread criticism from the football fraternity, who felt it was time for a change after the consistent poor performance of the senior national team, Likuena.

LeFA’s executive committee had previously indicated that a decision on Notši’s fate would follow Likuena’s underwhelming results. The team failed to progress beyond the group stages at the COSAFA Cup in June in South Africa and had a disappointing 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The coaches were also expected to qualify Likuena for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco, scheduled from 21 December to 18 January 2026, but they failed.

After the World Cup qualifiers, LeFA verbally warned the technical team that their tenure would soon end. However, many football fans were surprised when Notši continued to lead Likuena in two recent international friendly games against Malawi at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Notši, who also served as LeFA’s technical director, took charge of Likuena in 2023, replacing Serbian tactician Veselin Jelušić. His tenure is highlighted by leading the team to the COSAFA final in 2023, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Zambia.

LeFA Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi confirmed the developments to the Lesotho Times, adding that the association is now seeking new coaches and will advertise job vacancies this week.

“It is true the coaches have been released; their tenure covered both the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers,” Mohapi said.

“Now that they did not progress beyond these two competitions, it informs both them and us that their tenure has ended.”

Mohapi explained that the decision affects not only the senior men’s team coaches but also the coaching staff of other national teams, including the Under-20 and Under-17 squads for both men and women.

“The junior teams’ coaches were previously informed that their tenure would end on 31 December 2025,” he said.

He further clarified that the contracts were terminated immediately to avoid any potential automatic extensions.

“We decided to end the contracts now because if, in any way, coaches submit programmes by 1 January and one of the officials inadvertently responds, it would constitute an automatic extension of their engagement on the same terms. By terminating now, we avoid any such liability.”

Coaches in possession of association assets are expected to return them by tomorrow, while LeFA finalizes pro rata payments for work completed.

The changes are part of a broader effort to align coach appointments with the vision of the association’s new leadership.

“What we are trying to do is ensure that the appointment of coaches aligns with the vision of the new leadership,” Mohapi said.

The reshuffle follows the election of Lijane Nthunya as LeFA president in October, ending the long tenure of former president Advocate Salemane Phafane KC.

Mohapi acknowledged that securing a new senior coach for Likuena ahead of the 2027 AFCON Qualifiers, which begin in March next year, is crucial.

“If we can appoint a coach by January, it will give them sufficient time to select players and prepare programmes.”

He confirmed that job advertisements for the senior team coach would be released this week, emphasizing that an interim coach is not an option.

“We cannot rely on an interim coach with the competition so close. Experience has shown this approach does not work, so we are committed to appointing the right candidate this time.”

Mohapi expressed confidence in the decisions, noting that they were fully supported by both the LeFA Technical Committee and the Coaches Association.

“We met today (yesterday) with the technical committee and coaches’ associations, and they fully support the association’s stance. They were involved and had the opportunity to advise,” Mohapi said.