NGO condemns Lipholo’s land campaign

Seithati Motsoeneng

THE Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverent Tšepo Lipholo’s controversial push to reclaim land he says was taken from Lesotho by South Africa during colonial rule has drawn sharp criticism from the Naka la Mohlomi movement.

Naka la Mohlomi is a group dedicated to protecting national heritage and interests. It warned that the BCM leader’s efforts risk dividing an already fragile Basotho community.

It accuses Dr Lipholo of overstepping his boundaries, arguing that land matters were best handled by the government and traditional leadership, not political activists.

At a recent media briefing, Naka la Mohlomi founder, Moorosi Moshoeshoe, urged Dr Lipholo and his supporters to abandon the campaign, stressing that land issues fell under government jurisdiction.

Mr Moshoeshoe raised concerns over the rise of a group aligned with Dr Lipholo’s quest, ‘Malata Naha (land reclaimers), saying it had only added confusion and fuelled tensions.

He dismissed the land claims as misleading, saying the territories in question, which include the Free State province, were still occupied by Basotho who still recognise His Majesty King Letsie III as their leader.

“In fact, some of these communities recently invited His Majesty to celebrate his birthday with them, a clear sign they identify as part of the Basotho nation.”

He said Dr Lipholo’s campaign was built on “lies and division”.

“They (Lipholo and supporters) need to respect long-standing governance systems, as any political attempt to weaken the role of the government and chiefs could threaten national unity and peace.”

While acknowledging that Dr Lipholo might have good intentions, Mr Moshoeshoe criticized the lack of a concrete plan to support communities already living on the disputed land.

“It makes no sense to reclaim land without a clear roadmap for the people who live there,” he said.

Another member of Naka la Moshoeshoe, Lepoqo Taoane, echoed the concerns, warning that Dr Lipholo’s current approach could spark unrest or even worse.

“We’re all in favour of reclaiming our land, but it must be done through peaceful and lawful means. If he keeps going down this road, conflict is inevitable.”