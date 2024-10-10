New judge to be sworn in

SUBSCRIBE
Sunday, October 20, 2024
by Lesotho Times
Moorosi Tsiane 

THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) Head of the Department of Procedural and Adjectival Law, Itumeleng ‘Mamokhali Shale, will today be sworn in as a new judge of the High Court by His Majesty King Letsie III. 

According to a memo issued by Deputy Registrar of the High Court, Advocate Pontšo Phafoli to judicial staff, Dr Shale’s swearing in will take place this morning at the Royal Palace in Maseru. 

“You are kindly informed that His Majesty the King has appointed Dr. Mamokhali Itumeleng Shale as a puisne judge of the High Court. She will be sworn in on Thursday, 10 October 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Royal Palace Grounds,” the memo reads. 

Dr Shale will become the 14th High Court judge.   

Her recruitment was prompted by the passing of Justice Hopolang Nathane, who succumbed to cancer on 23 April 2024 at a hospital in Bloemfontein, and the August 2024 retirement of the long-serving Justice Tšeliso Monapathi. 

Dr Shale was shortlisted alongside Magistrates Motlatsi Kolisang and Palesa Rantara for interviews held on 12 August 2024. 

They were the finalists among 21 applicants for three judges’ positions advertised by the JSC earlier this year. However, the JSC has clarified that only one position is being filled at this stage, with the remaining two to be re-advertised later. This because the other applicants failed the test. 

 

