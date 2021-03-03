New date for LTA elections

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Taekwondo Association (LTA) has proposed a new date for its elective annual general meeting which it failed to hold last July.

The new proposed date, 13 March 2021, was set during the association’s Saturday meeting.

“The date for the elections is 13 March 2021 according to the decision taken during LTA’s recent meeting,” a source close to the matters revealed.

However, LTA public relations officer Sek’hok’he Molikoe was reluctant to speak on the matter.

He said the election date was yet to be finalised and would be officially announced after all the stakeholders and other committee members were alerted of all decisions made during the meeting.

“The date is yet to be finalised. We are yet to alert other committee members who were not present at the meeting of the decision taken.

“We must find a venue first and also talk to our mother bodies before we can finalise and officially announce the elections date,” Molikoe said.

According to the LTA constitution, the association was supposed to have called for elections in February last year but failed because of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their first attempt to host the elections was in July 2020 but the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) advised the association to indefinitely postpone the elections due to Covid-19.

They attempted again in November but failed after some taekwondo clubs filed an urgent High Court application on 27 November 2020 seeking an order to stop the LTA from holding the AGM.

The clubs also wanted the court to stop the LTA from inviting to the AGM some clubs that are alleged to be non-members to LTA.

The association was dragged to court by Moshoeshoe Molapo, the Khubetsoana Taekwondo Club caretaker and former LTA president.

Molapo was the first applicant while Khubetsoana Taekwondo Club, Mashali Phasumane (Sefika Taekwondo Club) and Kabelo Mokhotho (Maseru Day Taekwondo Club) were cited as second to fourth applicants respectively.

The court later ruled in favour of the applicants and ordered the LTA to re-compile the list of clubs to participate in the next elective AGM with exclusion of the said non-member clubs who were considered to have never paid LTA membership.

The non-members were Limkokwing, Ngoatonyane, ‘Mabathoana, Abia, Lepereng, Mazenod De Bishop, Hlotse, Itekeng and Lithabaneng.