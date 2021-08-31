Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Netball Association (LNA) has finally registered its team for the upcoming 2021 Males International Netball Championship.

The championship will be held in Pretoria from 15 to 18 September.

The registration was delayed because the association was yet to confirm the availability of sponsorship. The other reason for the delay is the ongoing restrictions that are deterring the team from starting its preparations.

Earlier, Netball South Africa announced that the confirmed competing teams were from South African, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Kenya, Action Netball and the Department of Correctional Services.

However last weekend it was announced that Lesotho, Uganda and eSwatini had also confirmed their participation.

The LNA has already released a statement confirming the team’s registration for the tournament.

“The LNA kindly informs the public, that Lesotho will participate in the Males International Netball Championship and the squad will be announced soon,” the LNA said in a statement this week.

The association also announced that the team will be led by coach, Tumelo Sefali, who will be assisted by Sefuli Lefeta. Mary Mokoatle will be the team manager.

This will mark the team’s debut in the Males International Netball Championship while this will be its return to action since 2019 when it competed in the South Africa Males Championship.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times, LNA secretary general, Abiel Lekulo, said they resolved to register the team after the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) promised to pay for the team’s accommodation and attire.

“The LNOC promised to cater for accommodation and meals, so we are still struggling for secure funding for transport and attire,” Lekulo said.

“NACOSEC hasn’t approved our proposals for the team to be allowed to train yet, we are still in talks but we hoping for the best.”

Sefali has named a provisional squad of 24 players which will later be trimmed to 12.