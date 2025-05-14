Nedbank Top 8 semifinal fixtures confirmed

Leemisa Thuseho

THE semifinal fixtures for the Nedbank Top 8 soccer tournament are now confirmed after the weekend quarterfinals at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

Kick4Life Juventude edged out defending champions Members FC 5-4 on penalties after the teams deadlocked at 2-2 in regulation time.

Kick4Life will now face Qoaling Highlanders, who defeated Lits’ehlo FC 2-0 to advance to the semis.

On the other side, Quthing LMPS secured their spot in the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Lits’ilo, while Maroala progressed after defeating Swallows 3-1.

The semifinal matches will be played on Saturday at the Bambatha Ts’ita Sports Arena, with the final scheduled for the following day, Sunday, at the same venue.

Quthing LMPS coach, Relebohile Mphats’oe, expressed his side’s readiness to face Members FC in the semifinals, stating their intention to reach the final and ultimately win the tournament, which he believes “will be a significant achievement for the team”.

Maroala coach, Bahlakoana Mohoanyane, meanwhile, acknowledged the threat posed by Quthing LMPS, saying his team will not underestimate their opponents.

Mohoanyane emphasized that every team, including Maroala, was determined to win the tournament as it would boost their confidence heading into the next season.

“They won against Lits’ilo, so we expect them to be highly motivated. We must not underestimate them,” Mohoanyane said.

“Every team, including ours, wants to win the tournament to build confidence for next season.”

Nedbank Lesotho is the sponsor of the Nedbank 8 tournament, a premier eight-team competition featuring the top four finishers from the South and North streams of the A Division. The sponsorship to the tune of M350,000, will cover tournament logistics and prize money.

After the Nedbank 8 event, the champion teams from the Southern and Northern streams – Members FC and Maroala FC respectively – will face off in the Nedbank Champion of Champions clash on May 25, 2025, at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

This highly anticipated match will determine the overall A Division League champion for the season.