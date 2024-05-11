Naledi Funeral Planners commits to better service 

Moroke Sekoboto

Naledi Funeral Planners (NFP)’s mission is geared to deliver services to Basotho in remote areas, allowing families to give their deceased loved ones, decent send-offs.

This, the NFP said, would be achieved through continuing to open branches country wide. The new branches also created jobs for people in the areas in which they are opened and operated.

The NFP said this recently during the opening of its Quthing Branch.

NFP Board Chairperson, Malefetsane Tlelima, said they founded the company as 17 people whose main objective was to serve Basotho by helping them to plan their futures and bury their loved ones with dignity.

Mr Tlelima said they remained resolute in their endeavor to help people prepare for unpredictable future events, and difficult painful times of death.

“We started NFP as 17 men who wanted to serve Basotho by bringing services to the people and help them send off their loved ones with dignity and respect,” Mr Tlelima said.

“We help them to prepare for the worst, as we are aware that funerals are not only painful but also expensive. Hence, we have policies that are starting from as little as M25 per month.”

NFP opening new branches across the country created jobs, igniting activities that stimulated the economy, Mr Tlelima said.

“We are happy to be part of Liphakoe (affectionate name for Quthing natives), and contribute in any way we can to this community” he said.

Mr Tlelima added that NFP was growing at lightning speed due to the company’s good governance structures involving shareholders and independent executives with corporate skills.

“We are going strong because we have a good governance structure. We will soon be all over the country. We help policy holders with transport nationwide and the SADC region. We also help with repatriation of deceased loved ones; not to mention the immediate cashbacks,” Mr Tlelima said.

NFP chief executive officer, Mosoeu Mabote, echoed Mr Tlelima’s sentiments, that NFP was established with the intent to change people’s lives by helping them plan for the future.

The NFP also comforted its clients during the painful times of death.

Mr Mabote a said funerals were expensive hence it was wise to start preparing for their inevitable occurrence well in advance.

For her part, Quthing District Commissioner of Police (DISPOL) Moipone Mohloai, expressed her appreciation to NFP for bringing their services to her district.

DISPOL Mohloai said their work was to protect people and their property.

She therefore pleaded with the company to work together with the police to fight crime in Quthing district.

“We are grateful to Naledi for bringing services to Liphakoe. Our duty is to protect people and their property; hence we appeal to them to work with the police to combat crime in the district,” DISPOL Mohloai said.

“We are also hopeful that NFP will support our soccer team as they are already supporting Liphakoe FC. When they make profits, we trust that they will give back to the community.”

NFP will soon also open Mount Moorosi, Ha-Seshote and Mphaki branches in Quthing.