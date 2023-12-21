Mukuru on the pulse of fast, efficient international money transfers

Tokelo Khausela

MUKURU has enhanced their current product suite to enable customers to instantly transfer funds from Lesotho to any major bank account in South Africa.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times on Tuesday this week, Mukuru’s Lesotho Country Manager ‘Maleseli Mohapinyane, said convenience is one of their specialties as a fintech.

“Customers can transfer money without having to wait lengthy periods for delivery to the recipients’ bank accounts, and because it is instant, they can receive their funds from Lesotho within an hour or almost as soon as the payment has been being made,” Ms Mohapinyane said.

“The enhancement of the product has been a move to expand the access that customers are looking for when it comes to financial products.”

She went on to say that they want customers to be able to access much-needed funds as soon as possible without unnecessary delays.

“Convenience is the key feature of the product as there are no delays, no queues and no additional fees,” she said.

She said accessibility makes a significant impact.

“Making the product more accessible to a broader audience including those in underserved or remote areas who may not have easy access to financial services is imperative, as it bridges the financial inclusion gap,” she said.

Ms Mohapinyane also indicated that this allows users to have freedom to make big or small financial decisions more effectively.

“To ensure that the product is user friendly, the team ensured that the product is available on easy- to- access user platforms such as WhatsApp, and there is a single entry of beneficiary bank details to make it user friendly for repeat transfers,” Ms Mohapinyane said.

She urged Basotho to use Mukuru as it is convenient.

“Mukuru makes it easier to keep loved ones connected in the most efficient ways in a world that depends on speediness. This product ensures that money is sent swiftly, and it is innovation we are extremely proud of,” she concluded.