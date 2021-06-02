MP tables no confidence motion against Majoro

proposes Tefo Mapesela to replace him

Mohalenyane Phakela

OPPOSITION Alliance of Democrats (AD) legislator Mooki Sello has tabled a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

In his notice of motion filed in parliament yesterday, the Bobatsi constituency legislator wants Mokhotlong legislator, Tefo Mapesela, to replace Dr Majoro.

“I table a no confidence motion before the honourable house against the Right Honourable Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro,” Mr Sello stated in the motion.

“The motion is seconded by Honourable Tšoeu Molise of Tšoana-Makhulo constituency. We propose Honourable Tefo Mapesela to be the prime minister. We put it before this honourable house that it is in the best interest of the country to vote the prime minister out of office,” Mr Sello added.

Mr Sello subsequently told the Lesotho Times that Dr Majoro had to be ousted without further delay.

“There are several reasons why I filed the motion but I cannot disclose them at this moment. When the time comes, I will put them before parliament for all Basotho to know why this government needs to be removed.

“I do not know when the motion will be moved but my wish is that they can allow us to move the motion this Friday (tomorrow),” Mr Sello said.

Contacted for comment, Mr Mapesela said he was aware of the motion and he was “ready to mount the premiership seat”.

Dr Majoro’s press attaché, Buta Moseme, was unreachable on his mobile phone on the issue.

Both Messrs Sello and Mapesela are former ABC MPs. Mr Sello was the first to jump ship last June citing the Majoro administration’s decision to appoint leaders of the smaller coalition parties to cabinet posts ahead of ABC members like himself. Some of those appointed to cabinet were Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Thesele Maseribane. He was initially appointed Communications, science and Technology minister before being moved to the Small Business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing on 3 February 2021. Also appointed was Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) leader Keketso Rantšo before her ouster from Cabinet as Labour and Employment minister.

Mr Mapesela dumped the ABC last month to form his own Basotho Patriotic Party after falling out with Dr Majoro. This after he had told Dr Majoro to finish his term next year and step aside to allow then ABC deputy leader Nqosa Mahao to lead the party into the 2022 elections.

It is highly unlikely that the motion will succeed as the government enjoys the support of at least 34 ABC MPs and 26 from its main coalition partner, the Democratic Congress (DC). The two parties also enjoy the support of smaller coalition partners who have a combined 18 seats. This gives the government at least 70 seats out of the 120-member parliament.

It is not clear why Mr Molise, an ABC MP, has seconded the motion. He was not reachable for comment last night.

ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa dismissed the motion as a mere game as “there are no numbers to even support it”.

“There is no way a person (Molise) who is part of government can seriously support such a motion hence I say it is just a game,” Mr Masoetsa added.