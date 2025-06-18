MP Hlapisi accuses DC colleagues of witchcraft

Vows to join ruling RFP

But party wants him to stay

Mohloai Mpesi

‘MALIEPETSANE constituency legislator, Lehlohonolo Hlapisi, has said he intends to ditch the Democratic Congress (DC) for the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, after months of illness and public disputes with fellow DC MPs.

Mr Hlapisi, who is still recovering from a stroke that left him bedridden for months, has accused his DC colleagues of “bewitching” him and playing a role in his illness.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times on Tuesday this week, he said some MPs bluntly told him, “You will not defeat us with medicine and prayer,” implying that his recovery was unlikely.

However, Mr Hlapisi said his return to church on Sunday and his ability to walk unaided seemed to surprise his DC rivals.

The MP also dismissed social media speculation — allegedly fuelled by DC MPs — that he was planning to defect to the RFP because his wife had been given a job at the Department of Home Affairs under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police.

The DC’s Hloahloeng constituency lawmaker, Katleho Mabeleng, had on Sunday made a Facebook post in which he claimed that Mr Hlapisi’s wife had been given a job by the current administration at the Home Affairs Department.

However, Mr Hlapisi clarified that while his wife had applied for a position, she had not been hired and had spent the past months nursing him at home.

Feeling pushed out by the DC, Mr Hlapisi said, “I have accepted that they are pushing me out. I told myself yesterday after listening to these things that they don’t want me. I don’t know what I have done to them.”

He expressed concern for his safety saying, “I don’t have to go back there, they might even poison me, considering how evil they are.”

Mr Hlapisi said he would now support the RFP, led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

“Let me just go to Mr Matekane. He is an old, good and responsible man. The opposite of rich is poor. So, I think we, the poor, allowed ourselves to insult rich people about their wealth for a very long time. Let me go to those rich people, maybe I will live in peace there,” Mr Hlapisi said.

Mr Hlapisi further expressed disappointment that his contributions to the DC were not recognised, asserting that, that attitude reaffirmed his decision to leave.

“No one will tell me that I will not defeat them with medicine and prayer. I will leave peacefully and play with my politics. I worked very hard for DC, if they don’t recognise my efforts, then I should go,” he said.

Mr Hlapisi becomes the fourth DC MP in a series to become disillusioned with the party in recent months.

In March, Peiso Kelane, the MP for ‘Maletsunyane, announced plans to join RFP. A month later, he officially switched sides, accompanied by fellow DC MP Maimane Maphathe from Matelile. Most recently, Makhaleng MP Mootsi Lehata also defected to RFP.

If Mr Hlapisi makes good on his promise and crosses the floor when parliament reconvenes from its winter break, it means DC’s numbers in parliament will be whittled down to 24. Parliament was adjourned sine die on 30 May 2025.

DC’s Head of Publications and Mekaling constituency lawmaker, Thabiso Lekitla, told the Lesotho Times this week that he was surprised by Mr Hlapisi’s intention to leave the party.

Mr Lekitla emphasised that the DC still valued Mr Hlapisi’s role as their Whip in parliament and his contributions to the party.

He explained that DC’s position on the opposition benches was due to their limited numbers, which makes every member crucial.

“We would never encourage anyone to leave the party because, in politics, numbers are everything. Every member, from the leader to the most ordinary, is important,” Mr Lekitla said.

“When someone decides to leave, you first reflect on whether you contributed to their decision. If not, there’s nothing more you can do. But we can’t be happy about anyone leaving — our numbers are already low, and that’s why we’re in opposition.”

Mr Lekitla also recounted that upon hearing about Mr Hlapisi’s illness and collapse at home, he and DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu immediately went to Maseru Private Hospital, where Mr Hlapisi was still in a coma and unable to speak.

He rejected any allegations made by Mr Hlapisi saying, “The NEC, through the leader, has always had trust in Mr Hlapisi, which is why he was chosen as Whip. He performed excellently until he fell ill.”

“He became sick and collapsed at home. We communicate regularly, but on Sunday, his wife answered and informed me about his condition. I called the party leader, and we rushed to the hospital where he was in a coma. We decided he needed time to recover, but our immediate response was to be by his side,” he added.

Mr Lekitla rejected Mr Hlapisi’s claims that he was bewitched by his DC colleagues, explaining that he could not address such matters, as beliefs on the subject vary widely.

“I won’t discuss witchcraft because our beliefs are different, and that conversation could go on all day,” he said.

He, instead, told the Lesotho Times that as demonstration that the party valued Mr Hlapisi, the DC had opted to remain without a whip in parliament until the ‘Maliepetsane MP recovers to assume his duty.

He explained that the party had informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Tlohang Sekhamane, about Mr Hlapisi’s illness and had “chosen not to appoint a replacement”, emphasising that they “still value Mr Hlapisi’s contributions”.

“He remains important to us, and we wish him a speedy recovery so he can return to serve the party and fulfill his duties as Whip,” Mr Lekitla added.