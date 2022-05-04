Motlokoa happy with Two Oceans Marathon performance

Leemisa Thuseho

MARATHONER Motlokoa Nkhabutlane is happy with finishing fifth in the 2022 Two Oceans Ultra Marathon (56km) last weekend.

The 2015 winner of race competed in the race in Cape Town on Sunday on its return after a two-year break on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He clocked 3:12:55 while the winner, Edndale Belachew, clocked 3:09:05.

In second was Nkosikhona Mhlakwana (3:09:8). Sboniso Sikhakhane (3:11:31) came third while Bongmusa Mthembu (3:12:06) came fourth.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times after the race, Motlokoa said he was happy with his performance.

“I am happy with result and happy with the time that I recorded,” Motlokoa said.

“I think I had a good race, but I was unfortunate to suffer from dehydration towards the end of the race. It was too hot, but I managed to hang on until the end.”

Although this was Motlokoa’s first appearance in the race after five years, it is not his main target this year.

“I have been away from this race for five years as most of the time I was focusing on overseas races. But since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, things have changed.

“However, this is not my main race this year because the focus is mainly on the Commonwealth Games in July.”

And until the Commonwealth Games in July, he will only participate in 21 and 10-kilometre races.

“Two Oceans Marathon was my last marathon before the Commonwealth Games. From now on, I will only be doing 21 or 10km races.”

The Sunday race was Nkhabutlane’s second race this year after the Best of Best Marathon in February where he finished second clocking 2:18:19.

The Sunday Two Oceans Marathon also saw Lesotho’s ‘Mathakane Letsie finishing 10th in the women’s category clocking 3:57:40.

In the half marathon competition, Tebello Ramakongoana finished sixth clocking 1:03:56 while Namakoe Nkhasi settled for 10th clocking 1:04:02.

In the ladies’ category, Mokulubete Makatisi finished fifth clocking 1:16:28 time.