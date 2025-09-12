Moroke: Called to serve and make a difference 

“I want politics that delivers jobs, justice and dignity”

Mohloai Mpesi

IN a world where politics is often wielded as a tool for survival and personal gain, Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) lawmaker for Matala Constituency, Tšeliso Moroke, has stepped into the political arena with a mission to rewrite Lesotho’s political history and serve the people towards a better future.

Lesotho, classified as a lower middle-income country, faces a litany of socio-economic challenges, including widespread poverty, rising criminal activity, and pervasive corruption that have stifled national development.

While these issues are frequently blamed on self-serving politicians, Dr Moroke, a man of astute political acumen, vows to inject new life into local politics and adopt a service-oriented approach.

Dr Moroke has distinguished himself as a devoted and active member across multiple parliamentary committees, demonstrating a deep commitment to legislative oversight and nation-building.

He participates rigorously in the Law and Public Safety Committee, contributing to policies that safeguard the rights and security of Lesotho’s citizens.

In the Natural Resources, Tourism, and Land Cluster, he advocates for sustainable development, responsible land use, and the promotion of Lesotho’s tourism potential. His involvement in the Standing Orders Committee reflects his dedication to ensuring that parliamentary procedures are followed with transparency, fairness, and efficiency.

Additionally, as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dr Moroke consistently engages in scrutinising government expenditure, promoting accountability, and championing prudent financial management to curb waste and corruption.

Across all these committees, he is recognised for his conscientious participation, insightful contributions, and unwavering commitment to advancing the country’s legislative and developmental agenda.

Background

Dr Moroke was born to Ntate Moroke Moroke and Mme Mapalesa Moroke in Maseru and grew up in Ha Nelese alongside his siblings — Palesa Moroke (Malehata Lehata), the late Lebohang Moroke, Hlompho Moroke (Mabatebang Koloko), and Thapelo Moroke.

“I have four siblings, with three surviving. As the third-born, I was named Tšeliso after my brother passed on,” Dr Moroke said.

Educational background

Dr Moroke’s early education took him to several schools, including Moyeni Primary School in Quthing, St. Leo Primary School in Ha Makhoathi, and St. Bernadette Primary School in Maseru. He completed his secondary education at Mabathoana High School.

“For my tertiary education, I attended the National University of Lesotho (NUL), earning a Bachelor of Arts in Urban and Regional Planning. I then pursued a master’s degree in the same field at North-West University (Potchefstroom Campus), followed by a PhD and later completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship.”

Although poverty is a complex, multifaceted phenomenon affecting individuals, communities, and societies worldwide, Dr Moroke grew up observing its impact firsthand. Living in a rural village like Ha Nelese, he witnessed poor infrastructure and limited access to basic services.

“I was fortunate to grow up with access to these necessities, thanks to my parents being civil servants who provided a decent life for our family. However, living in a rural village like Ha Nelese, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges of social and economic exclusion, poor infrastructure, and limited access to basic services, employment opportunities, and resources.

“As a country, Lesotho faces significant development challenges, being classified as a least-developed country with a high poverty rate. These experiences have profoundly influenced my career path and perspective. I’ve come to realise the importance of education in creating a better life for myself and potentially contributing to the development of my community.

“My goal is to leverage my education and skills to make a positive impact and help address some of the challenges faced by my community and country.”

Joining politics

Dr Moroke attributes his political journey to his spirituality and belief system, seeing politics as a vehicle to make a tangible difference in people’s lives rather than merely holding office.

“I never envisioned myself in politics, largely due to past perceptions. However, my spirituality and belief system have guided me to see this path as part of a greater plan. I believe that major milestones in my life, including pursuing a PhD, are all part of fulfilling my Creator’s purpose. When opportunities arise, I strive to make the most of them.

“The Maseru Urban 2050 project was a turning point for me. This ambitious plan to reimagine and revitalise Maseru city and its neighbourhoods sparked a deep love for my country and ignited a passion to serve.

“I became driven to influence spatial planning and land-use management policies, recognising the impact they could have on our nation’s development.

“For me, serving in politics is not just about holding office; it’s about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. I’m humbled by the opportunity to contribute to my country’s growth and development. I’m eager to leverage my skills, experience, and passion to shape policies that benefit our nation and its people,” he said.

Role models

In politics, Dr Moroke draws inspiration from former Prime Minister Tom Thabane and National Assembly Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane.

“I’m not one for traditional role models; instead, I draw inspiration from various individuals. In politics, I’m influenced by notable figures like Ntate Thabane, whom I’ve had the privilege of observing in different capacities. Growing up, I saw him as an ordinary Mosotho man, and later, in positions of power. His journey has taught me valuable lessons.

“I also admire Ntate Sekhamane, a seasoned politician and astute thinker known for his critical and witty insights. What draws me to these individuals isn’t just their accomplishments but also their character and commitment to public service,” he said.

On a lighter note, he joked, “Perhaps, on a personal note, I appreciate that we share a similar physical trait – being short men doesn’t define us. Instead, it’s our passion, resilience, and dedication that truly matter”.

He added, “I’m driven by a desire to learn from others, grow, and contribute meaningfully to my community. My approach is to take bits and pieces from various experiences and perspectives, forging my own path while staying true to my values and principles.”

Political journey

Dr Moroke was drawn to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) by its vision and message.

“I joined the party and actively participated in the primaries, competing for a chance to represent Matala No.41 constituency. After a successful nomination, I embarked on an aggressive campaign, connecting with constituents and sharing my vision for our community.

“The efforts paid off, and I was elected as the Member of Parliament for Matala, a privilege that I’m humbled to hold. As a representative, I’m committed to serving my constituents and contributing to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

Political track record

Although this is Dr Moroke’s first term, his visibility in the National Assembly and committee work, particularly with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), speaks volumes.

“I would describe my track record as ‘still getting there.’ As a relatively new representative, I’m continually working to improve my performance and serve my constituents better.

“To evaluate my track record, I consider factors such as attending parliamentary sessions and committee meetings regularly to stay informed and contribute to decision-making, proposing and supporting bills that benefit my community and the nation while holding the government accountable, and actively listening to constituents, addressing their concerns, providing updates on parliamentary activities, and advocating for their needs.”

He consistently asks pertinent questions in parliament to scrutinize government policies, promoting transparency and accountability.

“As I continue in my role, I aim to improve my knowledge of parliamentary procedures and policy-making processes. I look forward to building stronger relationships with constituents, fellow parliamentarians, and government officials, and to contributing meaningfully to parliamentary debates and decisions,” he added.

Views on the National Assembly

Dr Moroke believes the effectiveness of the National Assembly depends on financial resources, human capacity, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks.

“Adequate funding is crucial for the National Assembly to perform its functions, including research, oversight, and legislative work. Currently, insufficient funding limits these activities.

“The National Assembly also needs skilled personnel — researchers, advisors, and administrative staff — to support its work. There is a capacity gap. Modern infrastructure, such as IT systems and facilities, can improve efficiency.

“A well-defined institutional framework, including clear rules and procedures, ensures accountability, transparency, and effective decision-making.”

Dr Moroke criticised the National Assembly’s denial of the Senate amendment allocating 3% of the national budget to Parliament.

“Parliament must have the authority to approve, reject, or amend budget bills. Allocating 3% of the budget could enhance oversight capacity, enabling thorough investigations and holding the executive accountable. Denying this amendment limits Parliament’s ability to scrutinise government activities, potentially leading to unchecked corruption and abuse of power.

“In a democracy, Parliament is the people’s watchdog, not the ruling party’s shield. When the government blocks investigative reports or critical motions, it kills accountability. This practice erodes checks and balances, breeds impunity, and strips citizens of faith in democratic institutions. It is not democracy at work but the death of accountability by numbers.”

Looking ahead

Dr Moroke believes politics is a tool to transform Lesotho, emphasizing that the problem lies not in politics itself, but in those who practice it poorly.

“Yes — politics, when practiced with integrity and vision, can indeed transform a country. Politics shapes policies, allocates resources, sets national priorities, and determines whether institutions serve the people or enslave them.

“But politics is only as good as those who practice it. Reduced to patronage, corruption, and party-line arrogance, it drags a nation down; but when elevated to service, accountability, and nation-building, it becomes the engine of progress. Politics is not the problem — bad politics is.

“I aspire to restore politics to its rightful place as a tool of nation-building, not self-enrichment. My journey as a politician is about breaking the culture of party-line arrogance and replacing it with service, accountability, and vision.

“I want to see a Lesotho where Parliament is once again the people’s House, where public debate is a national instrument, and oversight is embraced as the backbone of democracy.

“In short, my mission is to move this country from survival politics to purposeful politics — politics that delivers jobs, justice, and dignity,” he said.