Monaphathi wins golf monthly mug

Leemisa Thuseho

VETERAN golfer, Nthedi Monaphathi, has been crowned the champion of the Maseru Golf Club Monthly Mug for October 2022.

The competition was held at Maseru Golf Club over the weekend. The mug is held every first Sunday of the month.

Monaphathi recorded 65 points followed by Tšepo Motsamai with a net score of 71.

Vivian Mo came third with 72 while Daniel Lekoetje came fourth with 73.

The Sunday victory saw Monaphathi recording his second win this year after being crowned the champion of the Econet Golf Day in February. He was paired with Itumeleng Khubetsoana for that event.

Speaking to Lesotho Times after the victory, Monapahathi said the win came as surprise as he had little time to prepare.

‘I didn’t see the win coming as I just came to enjoy the game,’’ Monaphathi said.

‘’I didn’t even prepare adequately for the tournament because I have been staying outside Maseru due to work commitments. But now that I have returned to Maseru, I decided to come and play.”

He said he was now targeting more titles.

‘’I am hoping that more titles are coming and now that I am in Maseru, I will be able to practice. I also urge people to come and enjoy the sport and companies to invest in golf.’’

The tournament was sponsored by Vodacom Lesotho. Vodacom’s executive head of networks, Tšepo Chaotsane, said they were happy to resume sponsoring golf activities after a long Covid-19 induced break.

The company has also committed to sponsoring the event for the next six months.

‘’Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have not been sponsoring golf activities, but we are back.

‘’We will be sponsoring the monthly mug for the next six months, the reason being that we are six months away from the beginning of the next final year. Surely, we will come up with an improved budget and continue in the next financial year,”’ Chaotsane said.’

He said Vodacom loved associating with golf because most of the players are from the corporate sector and that fed into their drive to interact with the corporate sector.

‘’As solution provider, interacting with our clients is an enhancement to our services and an opportunity to understand their challenges,” Chaotsane said.