Mon-tech Institute awards qualifications to graduates

MON-TECH Institute has held its first graduation since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony saw 14 students graduating with diplomas in Occupational Health and Safety.

Mon-tech executive chairperson, Stephen Monyamane, told guests during the graduation ceremony that he was proud that the graduates were the first batch of students to have utilised online learning due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Monyamane lauded the graduates for displaying resilience and dedication throughout the period where the country was experiencing lockdowns. He said he was also proud that their qualifications were recognised by the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA).

“I’m deeply honoured by this graduation in particular because the graduates were able to achieve during a period which was most challenging in my opinion,” Dr Monyamane said.

“This is a top institution and I attest that your diplomas are genuine, so having gone through the necessary processes of the South African Qualification Authority’s (SAQA), you can gain admission in many higher learning institutions in South Africa

“I’m also proud because this set of graduates were also the first to utilise online learning during this unfavourable environment presented by Covid-19, so they are also skilled in using different kinds of learning. As the institutions’ alumni, from now onwards, they are no longer students, but they are now my colleagues, as we can now advise each other on various industry issues.”

Launched in 2015, Mon-tech also offers culinary and accounting studies.

The principal secretary in the Education and Training ministry, John Oliphant, expressed gratitude to the school for its continued efforts in training professionals in different fields.

“On this auspicious occasion, I would like to thank all who were committed to making this day possible and ensuring that we have good graduates from time to time in the delicate sector of health and safety. I have been involved in education for a long time and I know a good school when I see one, and definitely this is one,” Dr Oliphant said.

Labour Commissioner, ‘Mamohale Matsoso, thanked the school for its commitment to improving Lesotho’s higher education. She said the school had in the past produced enviable graduates who have gone on to excel in their various sectors.

“I would most importantly like to thank the parents for their commitment in helping their children enrol as it isn’t easy with high fees in this current economic climate. This school has shown commitment in quality education, so I thank Mon-tech Institute,” Ms Matsoso said.

