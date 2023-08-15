Molibeli sued for M950k

Moorosi Tsiane

UNDERFIRE Police Commissioner, Holomo Molibeli, has once again been slapped with a lawsuit—this time by a Khubetsoana man who alleges he was tortured by three police officers in January this year.

Pule Mohale has told the High Court in his civil claim that he was tortured by Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) officers he only names as Makhoana, Letsie and Thinyane, and wants M950 000 from Commissioner Molibeli for the alleged assault.

Mr Mohale argues in the lawsuit that the three officers allegedly tortured him while they were on duty, hence the lawsuit against Commissioner Molibeli. This is but one of many lawsuits that Commissioner Molibeli has faced since assuming office in 2017 after his officers had been accused of wrongdoing.

In his lawsuit dated 14 July 2023, Mr Mohale submitted that on 16 January 2023, he was involved in a car accident while travelling from Ha Majane in Morija to Khubetsoana. He alleged after the police arrived at the crime scene, they took him to Thetsane Police Station, where he was kept in a holding cell overnight before being tortured the following day.

Mr Mohale said on the day in question, he was taken to the RCTS near Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, where he was interrogated about the personal details of the passengers he was travelling with.

“On or about 16 January 2023, the plaintiff (Mohale) was travelling from Ha Majane to Khubetsoana

in the district of Maseru, wherein he was involved in a car accident and police arrived at the scene.

Both parties were ordered by Makhoana to head to Thetsane Police Station. Upon their arrival, the plaintiff was taken inside the holding cell and kept overnight,” read the court papers.

Mr Mohale further detailed his alleged ordeal at the hands of the police.

“I was taken to the Officer Commanding the Car Theft and Robbery Police Station the next day where I was interrogated about the personal details of the passengers I was travelling with, and I explained I was not privy to such information.

“I was ordered to lie on the floor, Letsie applied pressure using his foot on my neck whilst Thinyane assaulted me with a knobkerrie on the buttocks. I was interrogated about the same thing during my entire period of detention and was only released on 19 January 2023 after being kept in custody beyond the statutory period prescribed by the law. I was released without being charged of contravening any law of the Kingdom and subjected to threats,” Mr Mohale submitted in the lawsuit.

Due to the trio’s conduct, Mr Mohale said he suffered certain body injuries and his dignity was impaired, hence his demand of M950 000 in compensation.

Mr Mohale breaks down this amount as follows: M500 000 for pain, shock and suffering, M449 500 for contumelia and M500 for medical expenses.

Commissioner Molibeli had not filed his opposing papers by last night when this publication went for print.

Officers Makhoana, Letsie, Thinyane, Officer Commanding the Robbery and Car Theft Squad (RCTS), and Attorney-General Advocate Rapelang Motsieloa (King’s Counsel) are also cited as defendants in the lawsuit.