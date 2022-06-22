Mokhothu reiterates promises to promote economic growth

Staff Reporters

THOUSANDS of Democratic Congress (DC) supporters braved the chilly Mekaling, Mohale’s Hoek weather to hear party leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, articulate his party’s vision for a prosperous Lesotho under a post-election DC government.

Addressing the bumper crowd who had turned the venue into a veritable sea of green red and black- the DC colours- Mr Mokhothu urged the constituents to vote his party in the elections due in October this year. He said the DC was a tried and tested party with an impressive track record of delivering on its promises.

He said the DC manifesto prioritised economic growth and fighting rampant crime among other things.

“I thank you Mekaling community for this huge rally, I commend your attendance even in this cold weather conditions,” Mr Mokhothu said to the huge crowd who had braved the wintry conditions to hear him speak.

“We came here as the executive committee to present to you our election manifesto. The DC is a trustworthy party and we are also problem-solving party.

“We are tried and tested party with a record of service delivery. You should vote for us to enable us to deal with the challenges facing the Basotho nation.

“Our manifesto speaks to the need to promote economic growth in Lesotho. We will also prioritise the fight against high levels of crime,” Mr Mokhothu said.