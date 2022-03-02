Mokhotho launches sports academy

Leemisa Thuseho

OLYMPIAN, Moroke Mokhotho, has launched his Rocket Sports Academy (RoSA) in Ha-Thetsane, Maseru.

Launched this week, the academy is piloting its work in boxing and badminton. It is being assisted by the Lesotho Boxing Association (LeBA) and Lesotho Badminton Association (LESBAD).

Mokhotho, who is also the chairperson, said the academy is meant to create a platform to groom athletes.

“I have been an athlete since 2008 and I have discovered since then that Lesotho lacks sports development,” Mokhotho said.

“I will retire soon, so I came up with this initiative to see how much I can contribute to this country’s sport development, which is key. I have seen a lot of our local athletes struggling to match their counterparts at international levels only because our athletes are not well developed.”

The academy is open to athletes of all ages including those who are no longer involved in competitive sports.

“RoSA also provides fitness for the elderly, people living with disabilities and children. Our hope is that we will help in combating criminal activities in neighbouring villages by promoting social cohesion through sport,” Mokhotho added.

He said other sporting codes will be introduced at a later stage. The academy currently has 25 boxers and seven badminton players.

The launch also saw RoSA signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lesia High School. The agreement will see the school providing accommodation for RoSA.

In return, RoSA will help the school establish sports clubs based on the sporting codes offered by the academy while providing coaching services to already existing clubs among others.

Lesia High School principal, Moteuli Mathafeng, said he was hopeful that their relationship with the academy would bear good results in athletes’ development.