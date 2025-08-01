“Mokhosi authorised Mahao’s arrest’’

. . . Kamoli passes the buck in murder trial

Moorosi Tsiane

FORMER Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander, Tlali Kamoli, has pointed the finger at Labour and Employment Minister, Tšeliso Mokhosi, claiming that he authorised the controversial 2015 military operation that led to the fatal shooting of former army chief Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao.

Kamoli, who is currently incarcerated, made the assertion through his lawyer, Advocate Letuka Molati, during the ongoing High Court trial in which the former army commander and eight other soldiers stand accused of Lt-Gen Mahao’s 25 June 2015 murder.

Mr Mokhosi was serving as Minister of Defence and National Security under the Pakalitha Mosisili-led coalition government when the assassination occured.

Dubbed Operation Save Lives, the military mission was, according to Kamoli’s defence, a legitimate exercise aimed at arresting soldiers accused of plotting a mutiny, following Lt-Gen Mahao’s controversial removal as army commander. He was dismissed on 21 May 2015 during Mosisili’s premiership.

This latest claim emerged during the cross-examination of LDF commander Lt-Gen Mojalefa Letsoela, who appeared as the 38th state witness. He cast doubt on the legitimacy of the order authorising the operation, citing serious deviations from LDF Military Service Writing Conventions.

Lt-Gen Letsoela testified that the language and structure of the 13 May 2015 operation order raised red flags, adding it was unclear who authored the document and noted a problematic duplication of command authority.

He further told the court that, based on the contents of the order, the soldiers involved were instructed to apply minimum force where necessary, and the use of firearms was allowed only as a last resort.

“The order included safety measures for the operators and stressed the need to avoid casualties. The aim was clearly to arrest, not to kill,” Lt-Gen Letsoela said.

However, he told the court he could not understand what transpired at the scene of the incident. Specifically, he questioned who ordered the firing of three shots under what was supposed to be a controlled operation.

He pointed out that if the late Lieutenant Colonel Tefo Hashatsi, the operation’s commander, indeed fired a warning shot upon arrival at the scene, that should have sufficed, and arrest should have followed.

Lt-Gen Letsoela dismissed claims that Lt-Gen Mahao was resisting arrest or had pointed a firearm at Hashatsi.

“The way Mahao’s vehicle was surrounded indicates the troops had clear dominance. They had superior firepower, and I find it excessive that so many shots were fired at a vital area like the upper arm. The level of force used was disproportionate,” he said.

He also said military arrests must be executed in line with Section 86 of the LDF Act No. 4 of 1996. Since Lt-Gen Mahao was a commander, his arrest required authorisation from both the Minister of Defence and the Prime Minister.

However, during cross-examination, Adv Molati argued that neither Kamoli nor Lt-Gen Letsoela were present at the Ha Lekete, Mokema scene during the shooting, and could only rely on reports from those who were there.

Adv Molati said LDF intelligence had identified a group of soldiers suspected of plotting a mutiny. Names mentioned included Lt-Gen Mahao, Brigadier Naha Kolisang, Chief Thesele Maseribane, and then Police Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana.

He said when the operation was executed, Kamoli was not in office, as both he and Lt-Gen Mahao had been placed on leave and the late Lt-Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo was acting LDF commander at the time.

“Following interrogations by military intelligence, an order was authorised to arrest those suspected of mutiny. The operation was named Operation Save Lives,” Adv Molati told the court.

“When my client returned to office, Operation Save Lives was already underway, having been authorised by then Defence Minister Tšeliso Mokhosi. Upon his return, my client addressed the army and informed them that Gen Motšomotšo would continue overseeing the operation.”

Lt-Gen Letsoela, however, said he could not recall Kamoli making such a statement.

Kamoli is standing trial alongside Captains Litekanyo Nyakane and Haleo Makara; Sergeants Lekhooa Moepi and Motsamai Fako; Corporals Marasi ‘Moleli, Motšoane Machai, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, and Tšitso Ramoholi.

The trial continues, with the next witness expected to take the stand today.