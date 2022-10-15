Mojapela vows to fight corruption

Moroke Sekoboto

SOCIALIST Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, has vowed to fight corruption if voted into power in tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated elections.

Addressing a massive crowd of party supporters at his final campaign rally in Butha-Buthe this week, Adv Mojapela said his government would stop the theft of public funds as this was crippling the economy.

He said the M6, 16 billion, which Auditor General Monica Besetsa, said could not be accounted for in the 2020/21 financial year, could have been used to build or equip health centres.

“We are ruled by thieves. This (M6, 16 billion) is a lot of money, almost a third of Lesotho’s budget,” Adv Mojapela said.

He told the cheering supporters who were clad in the orange, black and white regalia of the party to vote in large numbers as the SR was the only party capable of developing the country and improving people’s lives.

He said Lesotho had abundant natural resources, which if properly used, could lead to economic growth and improved lives for all.

“We are going to push for change. It is time for new beginnings. It is time for change; vote wisely for a better future, vote SR. I thank you for remaining faithful to the revolution. That is a sign that you hope for change,” Adv Mojapela said.

On her part, SR deputy leader, ‘Mamarame Matela, said an SR government would radically transform Lesotho’s economic fortunes within five years of taking power.

It would also establish a bank to support cooperatives and provide special loans to youth and people with disabilities, Ms Matela said.

“Our government will also introduce a cooperatives development authority to support the establishment of cooperatives as a way of boosting the economy,” Adv Matela said.