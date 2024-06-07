Mojapela calls for inquiry to probe famo violence 

Mathatisi Sebusi

A COMMISSION of inquiry into famo disputes and killings could reveal the identities of national security agents allegedly conniving with the outlawed groups.

This according to Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Advocate Teboho Mojapela. He made the call for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into famo issues in the National Assembly this week.

“The government should establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the killings by famo gangs and involvement of security forces in these gangs. It is no secret that members of the security forces are affiliated to different famo gangs in the country,” Adv Mojapela said.

The government has since banned the famo gangs fingered in a spate of crimes that have been rocking the country. But unless the government gets to the bottom of the issue, including unearthing state security agents allegedly supplying these gangs with weapons, nothing much will change, said Mr Mojapela.

Mr Mojapela spoke as the famo wars appeared to be intensifying after one gang leader, Tšepiso “Mosotho” Radebe’s eight race horses and two equestrians were shot dead at his farm in South Africa on Sunday night.

The attack, by a suspected rival famo gang, was allegedly meant to hurt Mosotho as the horses were set to partake in the renowned Durban July next month. The latest attack followed brutal killings in Mosotho’s home area in which six people were killed in April.

Contacted for comment, government spokesperson, Thabo Sekonyela, said the government would not act on Adv Mojapela’s request until parliament pronounced itself on the famo inquiry issue.