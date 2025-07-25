Mohapi appointed Likuena assistant coach 

…LeFA NEC unhappy with recent performances

…Warns of action if poor run continues

Leemisa Thuseho

FORMER Makoanyane XI (Under-20 national team) coach, Bafokeng Mohapi, has been appointed assistant coach for the senior national team, Likuena, the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has announced.

Mohapi replaces Bob Mafoso, who recently stepped down to focus on his club duties with Namibian Premier League giants, African Stars.

Mohapi, currently the head coach of Vodacom Premier League side, Majantja, will assist Likuena head coach Leslie Notši.

His appointment was announced yesterday by LeFA president, Advocate Salemane Phafane KC, during a media briefing held at the association’s headquarters in Maseru.

“Following the departure of Ntate Bob Mafoso, the LeFA executive committee, acting on the recommendation of the technical director Caswell Moru, has appointed coach Bafokeng Mohapi as the new assistant coach,” Phafane said.

He said the committee is also considering further strengthening the technical team in due course, with details on additional portfolios to be announced later.

Likuena is expected to resume its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in September, when they take on neighbours South Africa. The exact date is yet to be confirmed but the match is scheduled to take place between 1 and 9 September.

Later that month, they will also play against Benin before facing Nigeria and Zimbabwe in October.

Phafane took the opportunity to express the executive committee’s deep concern over the team’s recent poor performance, particularly in the COSAFA Cup tournaments.

In this year’s edition held in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Likuena was eliminated in the group stages after winning only one match. Similarly, in 2024, the team also failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Phafane said the committee has made it clear to the coaching team that such results are unacceptable.

“The executive committee had a tough talk with the coach, and we did not hide our dissatisfaction with the team’s performances in the past two COSAFA editions.

“If the situation does not improve, we will not hesitate to take action as we have done in the past when faced with similar circumstances,” Phafane said.

Meanwhile, Phafane also announced that the LeFA Executive Committee has resolved to double the annual subvention for the 10 District Football Associations (DiFAs), from M100 000 to M200 000 each.

The funds are aimed at supporting football development initiatives at the district level.