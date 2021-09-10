Nthatuoa Koeshe

BASOTHO National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, has been appointed minister of Small Business Development and Cooperatives.

The post was previously held by Thesele Maseribane who resigned to take up the post of the country’s ambassador to Italy.

Incidentally, Mr Mofomobe, who was previously Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs, also replaced Chief Maseribane as BNP leader three months ago.

Thupa Kubi legislator, Tšeliso Kalake, is the new deputy foreign affairs minister.

Messrs Mofomobe and Kalake were sworn in yesterday at the Royal Palace in Maseru. The oaths were administered by High Court Judge Tšeliso Monapathi.

His Majesty King Letsie III and Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro attended the ceremony along with other cabinet ministers and government officials.

In subsequent interview with the Lesotho Times, Mr Mofomobe said he would work hard to increase the participation of locals in the economy.

“It is important to increase the locals’ participation,” Mr Machesetsa said.

“As things, stand the economy is not in locals’ hands and that means money getting out of this country. But if we bring increase locals’ participation, the economy will grow.

“It is also important to capacitate the cooperatives. They need to be given funding. The government has to come up with ways of providing funds to grow the cooperatives,” Mr Mofomobe said.

On his part, Mr Kalake said ministers should work together to deliver on their mandate to the nation.