Mo-Nitta releases new track

Nthatuoa Koeshe

Rapper, songwriter and artiste manager Mo-Nitta has released his new single titled Bashemane Ba Manemane which is currently streaming on Spotify.

The single is set to be released to local media this month but is already out on digital outlets globally.

Mo-Nitta is a 30-year-old Lesotho-born Hip-hop recording artiste whose real name is Letlotlo Elliot Nts’o. He has been in the industry for 14 years.

The artiste who has previously focused on foreign markets said he has now shifted some of his efforts towards Basotho.

The artiste told the Weekender the new battle themed single is aimed at proving that he also sings in vernacular unlike what many of his followers perceived.

“The song was influenced by talk that I focus too much on the international market and that I seemed to be uninterested in building my following locally,” Mo-Nitta said.

Mo-Nitta told the Weekender that he had originally focused on learning how the international music industry worked including, the standards. When he finally grasped the concepts, he says he has never looked back.

He said that he has been working on the Bashemane Ba Manemane track since 2016 but decided to only release it when he could invest all his energy and resources into it.

“I wanted to use the track to regain my following and even surpass the previous numbers I reached in the past years,” he said.

The track comes after the October 2018 production Party and Get Crazy produced by Nejah which is also on digital platforms worldwide.

The singer said he is working with Sy, Kaytee Fresh and Crocodile Ape whose music he is managing.

“All the artistes have singles out on iTunes and other platforms and Sy even made it to one of the two biggest Spotify playlists called Release Radar just a few days after his single was in August last year,” Mo-Nitta said.