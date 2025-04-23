MISA director Ntsukunyane charged with fraud 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Director of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA – Lesotho Chapter), Lekhetho Ntsukunyane (47), has been charged with defrauding the institution of M34 650.

MISA is a regional southern African media body whose mandate is to defend and promote media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.

Ntsukunyane appeared before Magistrate ‘Mats’oloane Qhomane in the Maseru Magistrate’s Court this week, where he was formally charged with two counts of fraud and theft.

He was released on free bail (own recognisance) and is expected to reappear before the same court on 29 April 2025.

He was released on conditions that he does not interfere with investigations or Crown witnesses, must attend all remands and stand trial to its conclusion.

According to the charge sheet read by Magistrate Qhomane, “In or around October 2024, at or near MISA Lesotho offices in the district of Maseru, the accused, while serving as National Director of MISA and entitled to a salary of M3850, unlawfully, intentionally, and deliberately made a false representation or concealed a fact which, under the circumstances, he had a duty to disclose. He falsely claimed to be entitled to a salary of M38 500 by adding an extra zero to the actual salary amount, with the intention of misleading MISA into paying the inflated figure. MISA acted upon this misrepresentation to its detriment and paid the sum of M38 500.”

Alternatively, “The accused unlawfully and intentionally stole M34 650, being the property of or in the lawful possession of MISA Lesotho.”

Magistrate Qhomane asked Ntsukunyane whether he understood the charges, to which he responded affirmatively.

“I advise you of your right to legal representation,” said Magistrate Qhomane.

The accused informed the court that he would seek legal representation.