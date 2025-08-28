Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to the Success of Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project

The Lesotho Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Mohlomi Moleko, and the South African Minister of Water and Sanitation, Honourable Pemmy Majodina, undertook a joint visit to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase II (LHWP II) area in Polihali on 19 August 2025.

The ministers were accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation of South Africa Honourable Sello Seitlholo, Her Excellency Constance Seoposengwe, the South African High Commissioner to Lesotho, senior government officials from both countries, and representatives of the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission — the bi-national body that plays a critical oversight role in project implementation.

The visit provided the ministers with an opportunity to gain a detailed appreciation of the status of the project, review progress on key infrastructure components, social and environmental programmes and better appreciate the challenges and risks encountered during implementation.

The day began with a comprehensive presentation by the LHDA Chief Executive, Mr. Tente Tente, who traced the journey of LHWP II from the feasibility studies conducted nearly two decades ago to the present stage of implementation. He highlighted key matters relating to the delayed start of Phase II implementation, the impact of COVID-19, and what the delays meant for the long-term exposure of the project’s costs to inflation, supply-chain shifts and foreign exchange pressures. Mr. Tente further outlined the turnaround strategy being implemented to mitigate against any further delays in the construction programme and ensure adherence to the re-baselined long-term cost plan of the project.

“We are operating in a dynamic environment where stakeholder expectations, and risks are constantly shifting. With agility, robust risk management, and close oversight, I am confident we will deliver this project effectively in the planned time,” Mr. Tente emphasised.

In his remarks, Minister Moleko stressed that LHWP II is not only a project of national significance for Lesotho and South Africa but also a strategic regional asset for Southern Africa, and the rest of the African continent.

For Minister Majodina, who was visiting Polihali for the first time, the presentation and site tour provided crucial context. She reaffirmed the project’s role in ensuring water and energy security for the region, and contributing to wider regional economic integration.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with progress made on infrastructure works as well as the social and environmental programmes being rolled out. They applauded the turnaround strategies currently underway and urged the LHDA, its service providers, and the oversight institutions to continue prioritising the direct beneficiation of project-affected communities. This, they emphasised, must be achieved through timely compensation, effective resettlement, and comprehensive programmes on skills development, livelihoods improvement, and community empowerment.

The ministers further assured the LHDA of the two governments’ joint commitment to providing the support necessary for the smooth implementation of LHWP II. To strengthen project delivery, they committed to conducting quarterly oversight visits, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels of implementation.

During the visit, Minister Majodina met with some women in key senior roles within major consulting firms, commending their contributions to LHWP II. She noted that their visibility and influence are not only advancing the Project’s success but also serving as a powerful testament to women’s capabilities in engineering and construction—particularly fitting during Women’s Month, when the empowerment of women takes centre stage. This commendation is timely as it coincides with preparations for the forthcoming LHWP Women in Construction event, a platform dedicated to fostering leadership, mentorship, and professional networking, while also inspiring and supporting young girls to excel academically and pursue careers in the construction industry.

LHDA’s bursary scheme continues to support high performing Basotho and South African students, while the LHDA’s Young Professional Programme provides invaluable exposure for recent graduates to work alongside global experts. In addition, community-based skills development programmes — including training for unskilled workers and trade testing and accreditation initiatives — are delivering tangible benefits, in line with the project’s mandate and the aspirations of the 1986 Treaty.

The visit and the support expressed by both ministers reaffirm the strong partnership between Lesotho and South Africa in overseeing LHWP II implementation. Their engagement reflects not only the importance of the project for water and energy security but also its wider impact on economic development, social upliftment, and regional integration.

With 39 years of a successful transboundary partnership, the Lesotho Highlands Water Project remains a flagship model of cooperation, demonstrating how shared resources can be harnessed for mutual and sustainable benefit.