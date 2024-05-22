Minister unveils M3 million Ha-Ts’epe network tower 

Letsatsi Selikoe

HA TS’EPE, a rural community in Leribe district, recently commemorated World Communications Day, with the unveiling of a M3 million communications tower connecting the area to the world.

The momentous occasion was chaperoned by Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nthati Moorosi.

She said the unveiling of the network tower symbolized the government’s commitment to providing equitable access to information and communication technologies (ICTs) for all citizens, irrespective of their geographical location.

The initiative aligns with the global push for digital inclusion, as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Moorosi highlighted the importance of connectivity in bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development.

She said the new network tower would enhance the community’s access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and financial services.

“This network tower is a testament to our dedication to ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age,” Ms Moorosi said.

“By connecting the people of Ha Ts’epe to the global digital network, we are empowering them to realize their full potential and participate in the global economy.”

Ms Moorosi also expressed hope that with their newly found access to the digital world, young people of Ha-Ts’epe would explore their digital abilities.

She urged the youth to take full advantage of the Sebabatso initiative, Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s youth centred entrepreneurship program.

The initiative, led by the PM’s office, focuses on mentoring young innovators and entrepreneurs, enhancing their skills, and creating a national platform to showcase their businesses and talents.

By investing in the creative potential of the youth, the government aims to drive economic transformation, reduce unemployment, and promote the country’s prosperity.

The installation of the network towers is a collaborative effort between the Lesotho government under the Universal Service Fund in partnership with Vodacom Lesotho and Econet Lesotho.

The development of this partnership demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in driving digital transformation and improving the lives of citizens.

In his remarks, Vodacom Lesotho Executive Head of Division- Radio Operations, Tsepo Chaotsane, expressed his company’s pride in being part of the initiative.

The tower had cost M3,070,000, demonstrating the commitment to enhancing connectivity for all Basotho, he said.

Mr Chaotsane also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the newly installed tower, urging the community of Ha-Tsepe “to protect this very valuable asset”.

Any damage caused by theft of batteries or panels, would not only hinder the tower’s functionality but also jeopardize the potential benefits for other villages in need of similar infrastructure.

The tower will connect 2 constituencies of Thaba Phatsoa and Mphosong, which are made up of about 8 villages.

Meanwhile, community councillor, ‘Mutlanyana ‘Mutlanyana, expressed gratitude towards Vodacom Lesotho for their efforts in establishing the network tower.

He emphasized that the lack of connectivity in the region had long been a source of struggle for residents, particularly in times of need, such as during incidents of stock theft, which had been on the rise.

Councillor ‘Mutlanyana further highlighted the community’s need for improved infrastructure beyond the newly installed network tower.

In particular, he raised concerns about the poor condition of local roads.

He urged Minister Moorosi to engage relevant authorities on the community’s behalf to repair the roads and facilitate better connectivity.

Additionally, Mr ‘Mutlanyana expressed his community’s need for improved access to electricity, emphasizing that essential services were crucial for the overall development and well-being of Ha-Tsepe residents and surrounding areas.