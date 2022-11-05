Metropolitan launches new digital platform

Tokelo khausela

INSURANCE services giant, Metropolitan has officially launched a new platform that enables its clients to file claims digitally.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Tobetsa’ (Click) this week, Metropolitan client service manager, Maliako Koatja, said the new product is a paperless solution that offers clients great convenience.

Ms Koatja said the platform is only available to registered clients with policy investments.

The new product has many advantages such as fast speed and quality. It is also cost effective, she said.

“Claims used to take 48 hours or more depending on which bank the clients used, but now the money is proceeded and deposited into clients’ account within 24 hours.”

Ms Koatja said clients no longer have to travel to come to their head office to make claims but they can just call to register.

On his part, Head of Branding and Marketing, Motsieloa Monyane, said Metropolitan came up with the idea of ‘Tobetsa’ when they realised that their clients could not travel to Maseru to access services during Covid-19 due to lockdown restrictions.

“The platform also came in handy as it helped clients to avoid interactions that could lead to the spread of the virus,” Mr Monyane said.

Speaking at the same event, Metropolitan Client service consultant, Mpho Mohapi, said their clients started using ‘Tobetsa’ in January this year.

The feedback has been positive as clients have reported that the new platform “is fast and easy to use”.

“Statistics show that more clients are using Tobetsa to make claims. This shows that there Basotho are embracing technological automation, said Ms Mohapi.